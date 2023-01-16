Nora Fatehi's The Blonds jumpsuit reads a sparkly win for a stylish you

Sparkle does it. Anywhere and anytime as well. It's always good to find a balance through the monochrome, monotone and high colour-therapy days and nights. Don't you think so? That's why a shiny awakening of a beginning to your going-out style can help you with a compliment-driven look. Nora Fatehi turned a tastemaker with her latest look and what a must-see outfit it is. Jumpsuits are armed with tips to stay a charmer despite the fleeting pace of trends and we're now excitedly on board with a sexier and blingy-ier creation.

Strappy jumpsuits in winter? The Jehda Nasha actress has cosier plans for you and more fun features are in. No more settling with minimal sprinkles of light, are we? Let's go out, friend. Nora's look includes a onesie from The Blonds. Does a throwback story interest you? Anything fashionable sounds like music to our ears and the joy our hearts treasure the most. The American Music Awards 2022 which was held in November had Taylor Swift bag an award. But tell us you also noticed her plunging neckline and embellished jumpsuit from the New York-based brand and that too was team glitzy golden glamour which was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer for the Anti‐Hero singer.

Nora Fatehi dazzles in a body-hugging jumpsuit

Nora's look was in full-enticing effect with the placement of studded embellishments. The close-neck, long-sleeved and the body-hugging jumpsuit was a perfectly combined look under the hands of Maneka Harisinghani. Her jewellery was over the top with a chunky chain-link belt, black leather bracelets and a choker. The things we've paid attention to easily today are the 30-year-old's accessories such as black pointed-toe and heeled boots and her sunnies with the gold serpent as her earrings show. Now that is sorely edgy and how unlikely to spot it everywhere? Reads like the most convincing point to make a purchase.