NYFW: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jamie Chung to Doja Cat, the best and worst dressed divas on the red carpet

It’s been a long 4-year wait but it’s finally over as Victoria’s Secret is finally back with their annual fashion show titled, The Tour ‘23, and we couldn’t be happier, because with its new look, the brand promises to bring a wave of inclusivity by embracing diversity with all its beauty. This much-awaited show brought many major celebrities and supermodels to the red carpet. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Renee Rapp, Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat, Julia Fox, and many others graced us with their jaw-dropping looks.

So, what are we even waiting for? Christmas? Surely not! Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at all the best-dressed celebrities who graced the red carpet at the much-awaited Victoria’s Secret show and left us craving for more? Let’s dive right in.

7 best-dressed divas who set the red carpet ablaze with their outfits

Priyanka Chopra:

The Barfi actress’ floor-length sheer black dress embellished with gold sequins and a daring cut-out design, was a true testament to Giambattista Valli’s artistic vision. This see-through gown also gave away a dazzling glimpse of the black bikini set underneath the sheer fabric. Meanwhile, the diva completed the outfit with black heels, and a metallic belt that cinched the Sky is Pink actress’ waist. It was further accessorized with gold hoops and matching rings.

Emily Ratajkowski:

The Lying and Stealing actress was dressed in a classy all-black outfit along with which, she was also the lady in leather with a classy fitted crop top with wide straps and a plunging neckline. She paired it with matching leather high-waist trousers with a flared and figure-hugging fit. This outfit also flaunted the supermodel’s perfectly toned mid-riff. She completed the outfit with sexy black platform heels and chose to forgo accessories to let her outfit have the focus that it rightfully deserves.

Doja Cat:

The Say So singer was seen wearing a fabulous black gown from Victoria’s Secret which has us gushing. It featured sleek straps with a deep, plunging neckline, a criss-cross wrap-up style yoke, and an incomparably graceful train that cascaded behind her as she walked. The backless dress also had an attached thong with the VS label. She paired the outfit with black and silver pumps from Christian Dior and accessorized it with silver layered earrings, a matching choker, and sunglasses.

Jamie Chung:

The Sucker Punch actress was seen wearing a precious and delicate sheer lace bodysuit with floral thread work, a plunging neckline and sleek adjustable straps. The Eden star paired it with black well-tailored flared formal pants with pockets and a wide-legged fit. She completed her astonishing all-black outfit with black glossy pumps. Furthermore, the talented actress accessorized it with a black Jennie Recycled Vegan Crossbody Bag by Melie Bianco and a stylish gold bracelet.

Advertisement

Iris Law:

Actor Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law was seen wearing a sheer sleeveless mini-dress with a U-shaped neckline. The fabulous see-through dress was laden with metallic silver threadwork embroidery and sequins, and it also displayed the timeless black bikini set that she wore under the dress, which helped the stylish diva flaunt her toned figure. She completed the outfit with black heels with peep-toes and chose to accessorize it with intricate gothic black angel wings which give us the ol’ Edgar Allan Poe’s Raven vibes.

Naomi Campbell:

The accomplished model exuded elegance and allure in a halter-neck mini dress featuring a mesmerizing abstract design that effortlessly draws one's gaze. Its glossy fabric imbued a sense of opulence, glistening splendidly under the lighting. This micro-length halter dress accentuated the diva's slender silhouette, showcasing her impeccable fashion sensibility. And not to be overlooked, her stunning footwear, reminiscent of avant-garde art, added the perfect finishing touch to this fashion-forward ensemble.

Renee Rapp:

The Sex Lives of College Girls actress was seen wearing a sultry all-black ensemble with a classy black delicate figure-hugging lace corset with a plunging neckline, and a criss-cross design at the waist. The talented actress and singer paired this with matching flared floor-length black trousers. She also wore an incomparably stylish oversized PVC trench coat with full sleeves, over the outfit. The diva further completed the whole outfit with black pointed pump heels and chose to accessorize it with a silver ring. It is safe to assume the actress knew that her outfit deserved all the eyeballs at the carpet.

Therefore, it’s quite safe to say that the Victoria’s Secret Tour ‘23 fashion show brought a star-studded red carpet, showcasing the best-dressed divas who left an indelible mark with their impeccable fashion choices. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s daring sheer gown to Doja Cat’s fabulous Victoria’s Secret creation, these celebrities managed to set the red carpet ablaze with their stunning outfits, reminding us why the fashion world eagerly anticipates events like these. We’re undoubtedly in love with each one of these supremely classy outfits, aren’t you?

Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: NYFW: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks BOMB in Giambattista Valli’s embellished sheer dress with bikini set