NYFW: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks BOMB in Giambattista Valli’s embellished sheer dress with bikini set

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the epitome of elegance and style, is known for her ability to always be on point when it comes to her trendy yet bold fashion statements. The talented Bajirao Mastani actress graced the red carpet at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour event at New York Fashion Week, leaving everyone in awe of her incomparable fashion sense. The global sensation chose to adorn herself in a mesmerizing sheer dress from the renowned Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli’s Fall/Winter 23 Ready To Wear collection, and it’s hard not to fall in love with her look.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we take a closer look at the sheer magic that Priyanka Chopra brought to the red carpet? Let’s dive right in.

Priyanka Chopra looked simply DIVINE in a black see-through dress

The dress itself was a masterpiece, featuring a sheer fabric adorned with hundreds of golden sequin embellishments. It was a true testament to Giambattista Valli’s artistic vision and attention to detail. The floor-length design added an air of sophistication to the ensemble, while a daring cut-out design at the chest added an element of intrigue. To complete the look, a metallic black belt cinched the Sky Is Pink actress’ waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. In addition to the sheer glamour of the dress, the Fashion actress’ choice of accessories enhanced the overall appeal. Her long, flowing tresses cascaded gracefully down her shoulders, adding to the allure of the outfit. She adorned herself with a selection of gold rings and hoop earrings, perfectly complementing the shimmering golden accents of her dress.

However, one of the standout features of the Citadel actress’ ensemble was the tantalizing glimpse of a sexy black bikini set underneath the sheer fabric. The triangle-shaped top of the bikini set added a touch of allure to the already scintillating outfit, making her look like a million bucks. The dress also showcased the Dil Dhadakne Do actress’ well-toned waist and legs, exuding confidence and charm with every step. For footwear, the Dostana actress opted for sleek black heels that seamlessly blended with the overall aesthetic. Her choice of footwear demonstrated her keen eye for fashion coordination, ensuring that every element of her look was in perfect harmony.

Not stopping at the attire alone, the Isn’t It Romantic actress took her fashion game to the next level with her hair and makeup. The Barfi actress styled her hair into long, loose waves that gracefully framed her face, creating an enchanting aura. Her makeup was a work of art, featuring shimmery eyeshadow that accentuated her eyes, flawless blush and contour, and a classy nude lipstick that made our hearts skip a beat. It’s an understatement to say that we’re obsessed with this classy outfit. The outfit’s exquisite design, combined with the Don actress’ confident demeanor and attention to detail in accessories and grooming, made her the star of the evening. It’s safe to say that the Baywatch actress’ sheer moment in Giambattista Valli’s creation will be remembered as a timeless fashion statement, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe for years to come.

So, what did you think of the White Tiger actress’ classy outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

