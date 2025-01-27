Nysa Devgan gives winter parties a cozy upgrade in gray jumper and denim jeans

The fashion game was on fire at a recent party, and it was Nysa Devgan who effortlessly stole the spotlight. Orry, known for sharing updates from Bollywood’s inner circle, posted snaps from the soirée, and Nysa’s outfit delivered major winter glam goals! If you’re looking for inspiration to slay your next winter bash, her look is the perfect reference. Let’s dive in!

Nysa opted for a gray knitted jumper that was anything but basic. Featuring a trendy V-neckline and a loose-fitted silhouette, her jumper had just the right amount of slouch for that effortless party-yet-casual vibe. The abstract design added a fun, artsy touch, making it perfect for a casual winter party look.

She paired her statement sweater with classic denim jeans, reminding us that simplicity can often be the height of sophistication. The relaxed fit of the jeans perfectly matched the effortless vibe of her outfit, making it both stylish and easy to recreate.

Nysa Devgan’s makeup was all about achieving a fresh, dewy glow. She used a luminous foundation to enhance her cheekbones, brow bones, and nose, creating that lit-from-within effect. A subtle blush added a soft flush to her cheeks, while a glossy nude lipstick beautifully completed the look.

For her eyes, Nysa kept it sultry with mascara-laden lashes, kohl, and a wash of bronze eyeshadow, adding warmth and depth. Her hair was styled in soft, natural waves, perfectly complementing the effortlessly chic vibe of her winter party look.

Nysa Devgan's cozy-chic outfit is ideal for casual winter parties, dinner outings, or even a laid-back date night. It’s also perfect for relaxed yet stylish gatherings with friends or family, where you can stay comfortable while looking effortlessly fashionable.

With the party season fast approaching, take inspiration from Nysa's look. A cozy jumper for warmth, a touch of sparkle, and a boost of confidence will have you turning heads. Whether it’s a house party or a night out at the club, this outfit is sure to make a statement.

So, when’s your next winter party? Take cues from Nysa Devgan and own your main character moment in style!

