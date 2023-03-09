Nysa Devgan ‘looks so much like Kajol’ in latest PICS; Here’s how much her red Anita Dongre lehenga costs

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is among the most popular star kids of B-Town. She makes heads turn every time she is spotted in the city by the paparazzi, or at parties with her friends. While Nysa has a private Instagram account as of now, she has several fan pages dedicated to her. The fan clubs often share some stunning pictures of Nysa’s looks, and she never fails to leave fans mesmerized. Nysa has a strong fashion game, and while we mostly see her in western outfits, she also carries ethnic looks with great panache. Nysa is seen dressed in a red Anita Dongre lehenga set in pictures from her latest photoshoot, and fans think she looks so much like Kajol in the pictures!

Nysa Devgan in red Anita Dongre lehenga

In pictures shared by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra, Nysa Devgan looks gorgeous in Anita Dongre Aadhya lehenga set, which is worth Rs 1.75 lakh! The lehenga is glamorous, without being over the top, and the subtle yet intricate detailing is what makes it look elegant. It features beautiful sequin embroidery in geometric patterns and intricate motifs over the organza fabric of the lehenga. She paired the beautiful lehenga with a chic sleeveless matching blouse that featured a deep plunging neckline. She took a minimal approach with jewellery, and was seen wearing light pink stone earrings. She kept her hair open in soft waves, and her makeup was on fleek with smokey eye shadow, nude lips, and perfectly highlighted cheekbones.

Soon after the pictures went viral, fans commented that Nysa looks so much like her mother Kajol. While one fan wrote, “She got it from her mama,” another one commented, “SHE'S ON FIRE JUST LIKE HER MOMMY.” "She is looking like her mom Kajol here," read a third comment, while another fan wrote, “So much like Kajol.. stunning girl." Check out the pictures below!

