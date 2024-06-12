Nysa Devgan has captured the public's eye with her evolving sense of style. Once a young star child sporting casual looks for her rare airport spottings, the Gen-Z diva has come a long way. Nysa has now blossomed into a fashion icon who confidently rocks everything from trendy dresses to elegant ethnic wear. We’re sincerely obsessed with the diva’s classic sense for choosing her outfits.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at some of Nysa Devgan’s fashion journey to understand how Kajol’s daughter evolved into a style icon!

Nysa Devgan’s fashion transformation is incomparable:

Old casual airport-ready outfits:

Nysa Devgan used to prefer to remain out of the public eye and was considered one of the most chilled star kids ever. The adorable diva often got papped at the airport with her parents from time to time, and her fashion picks for these occasions were all about comfort and simplicity.

From oversized long T-shirts with joggers and sneakers to hoodies with shorts and flat slippers, Nysa’s old looks showed that even simplicity can be super cute. However, the diva has come very far from those days, evolving into a proper fashion inspiration for modern fashionistas around the globe.

Elegant long dress looks:

One of the Western fashionable picks that Devgan has carried to perfection, again and again, had to be effortlessly elegant long dresses. These resplendent looks have literally proven the fact that she knows just how to create waves with her unique fashion sense.

Nysa knows how to render us speechless with her oh-so-striking choices, be it with her off-shoulder, vibrant orange dress or with a pretty peach-hued ensemble with a delicate floral print and an alluring neckline. Not to forget her baby pink long bodycon dress with the structured sweetheart neckline, sleek straps, and a form-fitting silhouette that simply rocked.

Super fiery short dress fits:

Ajay Devgan’s daughter has also proven the fact that she clearly knows how to turn heads with her modern and mesmerizing outfit choices. Her fiery looks in short dresses have effortlessly proven this statement.

With the bewitching off-shoulder black fitted dress with a plunging neckline and an alluring side slit, the diva revamped the age-old LBD trend. She also opted for an enchanting wrap-up style white dress. This stylish pick, with a deep V-shaped neckline, had a pretty nature-inspired yellow floral print. We love all of her sincerely fabulous fashion choices.

Shimmery ethnic wear looks:

Even Nysa’s choice of ethnic wear is undeniably on point. She has worn some beyond-beautiful pieces, designed by some of Bollywood’s favorite designers, including Manish Malhotra and more. However, let’s be honest, it was her confidence, charm, and gorgeousness that upgraded these looks into applause-worthy marvels.

Talking about ethnic wear, the diva’s favorite outfit choice is lehengas. From fabulous light pink lehengas to statement pieces, she has gone out of her way to serve us with some major ethnic fashion inspiration. We are definitely taking notes right now.

So, are you feeling inspired by Nysa Devgan's fashion journey to shop the day away and upgrade your wardrobe with some fierce pieces to slay for every occasion?

Well, what did you think of Nysa’s fashion transformation? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

