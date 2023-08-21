Onam 2023 Fashion Guide: Samantha, Sai Pallavi to Keerthy Suresh; embrace tradition with a modern twist

Onam, the major annual event for Keralites, is a vibrant and joyous celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. Adorning themselves in stunning traditional attire like the kasavu sarees for women and mundu for men, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle. Onam, a lively holiday celebrated in South India, evokes feelings of pleasure and tradition. The classic white saree, which South Indian actresses wear with zeal, is one of the most iconic parts of Onam attire. This classic look represents purity and elegance, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the event. Actresses embrace the white saree trend with elegance and refinement, demonstrating their love of heritage and their ability to pull off this traditional style with ease.

These sarees radiate regal beauty with elaborate gold borders and decorations. The actresses accessorize their exquisite costumes with traditional jewelry such as elaborate necklaces, jhumkas, and bangles. The white saree outfit during Onam not only honors cultural history but also acts as a reminder of the eternal beauty and elegance that comes with commemorating this important holiday. The following piece will highlight actresses dressed in sarees who will serve as inspiration for the upcoming Onam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks amazing in a gold and off-white saree that showcases the magnificent handwoven Banarasi cutwork workmanship. This saree, constructed of genuine kora silk net fabric, is a wonderful masterpiece that Samantha may wear with ease and elegance. It easily complements her appeal with its light and airy feel. The saree, a dreamy and airy drape, is embellished with subtle zari notes that offer a touch of elegance. This handwoven gem from the famous company Tifli Banaras is priced at a modest Rs. 13,800, making it a must-have for those who appreciate the creativity and beauty of traditional Indian sarees.

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's pink handwoven kanjeevaram silk saree, embellished with a contrasting golden beautifully patterned border, epitomizes timeless artistry. This gorgeous saree, handwoven in Kanchipuram, with a distinctive pink color twist, makes it an ideal option for Onam festivities. This saree from the famous brand Ekaya Banaras is a monument to the rich legacy and creativity of Indian textiles. The painstaking weaving skills and attention to detail utilized in constructing this masterpiece are absolutely admirable. This saree, priced at a whopping amount of Rs. 138,975, exemplifies the value and beauty of traditional workmanship.

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran looked lovely in a zari-striped silk fusion saree that emanated elegance and charm. The zari embroidered scalloped borders on this gorgeous saree added a sense of refinement to the ensemble. Anupama completed her ensemble by wearing a gajra, which added a classic and feminine touch to her entire appearance. The saree, composed of cotton cloth, had a light and pleasant drape that Anupama could easily handle. This saree from the prestigious brand Jugalbandi was a great combination of traditional workmanship and contemporary style. This saree is both reasonable and attractive, with a price tag of Rs. 12,500, making it a tempting choice for anyone wishing to make a fashion statement.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan embraces timeless beauty in a basic white saree, which she wears in the most traditional and graceful way. Her innate beauty is highlighted by the saree's simplicity, but the traditional draping manner gives a sense of refinement to her attire. Kalyani accessories her style with a gajra that is carefully wrapped around her braid, adding a touch of floral beauty and tradition to her entire appearance. Pranaah by Poornima Indrajith, recognized for their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail, created this lovely saree. By selecting this classic item, Kalyani Priyadarshan easily demonstrated her fashion sense, reflecting the spirit of traditional Indian design.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh exudes elegance in a white saree with a brilliant red top, a stunning contrast. A red bindi wonderfully compliments the accent color of her shirt, providing a lovely touch to her entire outfit. Keerthy accessorizes her traditional dress with fine South Indian jewelry, highlighting the region's rich heritage and workmanship. The jewelry's elaborate craftsmanship and glittering jewels lend a sense of elegance and refinement to the ensemble. Keerthy completes her appearance with a gajra, which adds a flowery aroma and traditional charm. Keerthy Suresh epitomizes the spirit of South Indian fashion, fusing tradition with jewelry and creating a lasting impact with her excellent fashion selections.

Advertisement

So which look do you like the most out of these five? Comment down your favorite look below in the section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput teams strapless mini, frilly detail dress with Dior Saddle Bag and it is the ultimate party look