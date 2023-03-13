Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone stuns in a black custom Louis Vuitton gown

One of the biggest nights for Hollywood is here. Deepika Padukone made her red carpet debut as the actress is all set to turn presenter for the 95th Academy Awards. The actress will be a presenter and join the likes of Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close amongst others. The actress dropped pictures as she got ready for the Academy Awards and we have to say, we are mighty impressed with the first pictures of Deepika in a black velvet gown and statement jewellery.

Deepika Padukone's Academy Awards look breakdown

For the Oscar night, Deepika chose a custom off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. The actress accessorized her look with stunning jewels by Cartier. Her subtle dewy look, winged eyes, and messy bun were the highlight of her red carpet look. We love how the Pathaan actress kept her look classic for her Oscas debut. DP also showed off a new tattoo inspired by her beauty brand on her neck in the images shared by the actress. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika looked like Hollywood glamour as she got ready for the big night. Fans could not get over Deepika's beauty. A fan was awestruck by Padukone's look and commented, 'Now, that's how you dress to kill'. Another fan said, " It's giving Princess Diana X Audrey Hepburn vibe" and we couldn't agree more.

Take a look at the actress's look for the Academy Awards below:

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone left Mumbai on Friday to attend the 95th Academy Awards. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Pathaan released on January 25, 2023, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The spy thriller was a super hit breaking several box office records. The actress will next be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: RRR's Naatu Naatu performance on Oscars 2023 stage receives a standing ovation