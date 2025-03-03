Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande stuns in 1,90,000 crystal Schiaparelli gown, Demi Moore drips in silver and BLACKPINK’s Lisa suits up in tuxedo for red-carpet

The 97th Oscars are finally here, and our favorites are making us gasp for breath with their strong and enchanting style statements. Gracing the red carpet with their style and charisma, Ariana served a dreamy look in a 1,90,000-adorned crystal gown. Demi Moore looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sculpted gown, and Lisa brought the formal twist, suiting up in a tuxedo.

Ariana Grande had quite a glamorous season and recently added one more moment. Attending the 97th Oscars Awards 2025, the singer took us off guard with the most dramatic look in the custom gown from the Schiaparelli spring 2025 couture collection. The strapless corset-style design at the top with the satin finish seamlessly flows down and finishes with the white tulle skirt adorned with 1,90,000 crystals, perfectly blending modern style with ethereal charm. Her fairytale-worthy statement at the awards show was anything but basic. It was indeed an AWE-MOMENT.

For the styling, the singer decided to tie her hair back into a sleek bun, leaving no loose strands. For the jewelry, she wore a gorgeous and delicate necklace with a drop pendant and diamond stud earrings as the finishing touch. Her makeup was subtle with the pink and white eyeshadow, perfectly curled lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude shade lipstick.

As for The Substance actress Demi Moore for Oscars 2025 wore silver and diamond in a sequined gown by Armani Privé. The ensemble had a bold design with a plunging neckline and sleeveless details. The floor-length train made the outfit just perfect for a show-stopping movement. The classic pattern around her waist and the sculptured finish at the edge helped the actress stand out from the crowd.

Adding the cherry on top, Demi styled her statement diamond earrings, effortlessly grabbing our attention with their shine. She left her long tresses open, parted in the middle and settled with loose waves. For the dewy finish touch, she enhanced her red-carpet look with neutral-toned eyeshadow, long lashes, blush, and light-shade lipstick.

At last, talking about Lisa, she outsmarted everyone and showed up giving a formal twist to her look. Unlike others, she didn’t choose any gown but instead was suited up in a tuxedo from Markgong. It was a three-piece ensemble with the shirt dress as a base and a long blazer layering it. For the bottom, she wore tailored-fitting black pants. With this classic and bold formal look, Lisa showed she’s not someone who follows the usuals but instead sets new ones.

Her soft tresses were left open, with cute bangs covering her forehead. As for the accessories, she wore round earrings and statement rings. The makeup was equally subtle and elegant with the neutral-toned bluetick-winged eyeliner and glossy nude shade lipstick.

Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, and Lisa’s 97th Academy awards look deserves a moment of appreciation. Other than selecting the right ensemble, they played well with the styling, adding the right accessories and subtle makeup finish.