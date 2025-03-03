Oscars 2025: Emma Stone’s bold take on sequin in Louis Vuitton custom gown and old Hollywood-style pixie hairstyle

The Oscars 2025 have arrived, and so have our favorite elites with their strong style statements. This year, attending the 97th Oscars Awards as a presenter, Emma Stone stole the spotlight with her bold red carpet moment. Dressed in the custom sequin ensemble and bringing a Hollywood charm with her style, she proved she’ll always be the fashion queen. Here are the details!

For the most talked-about awards show, Emma Stone decided to embrace the Hollywood charm and served short hairstyle inspiration with her unique look. She arrived at the event dressed in a stunning and precisely created custom Louis Vuitton gown. It was a champagne-colored gown featuring a plunging neckline and sleeve design, elegantly adding a touch of allure. The sleek silhouette with the sequin placements cascaded down to full length with the waistline visible in the straight-cut skirt.

Emma’s choice of outfit was show-stopping, shining beautifully in front of flashes. The bold design with the classic sequin shows the actress is the queen of red-carpet fashion.

Coming towards her styling, it was indeed unique and eye-catching. The actress decided to radiate shine with the diamond earrings and no necklace to let her outfit take centre stage. Moreover, gorgeous diamond rings highlighted her fingers, effortlessly capturing attention.

In addition to her styling, Emma decided to keep her makeup bold and sharp. Her features were perfectly highlighted with the radiant right shade base and contour. She enhanced her beauty with neutral-toned eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, and bold red lipstick as the perfect bold finish, but not before opting for a highlighter for her nose and cheekbones.

The real charmer is finally here! Yes, indeed, her ensemble and jewelry were striking, but her hairstyle was the main focus, capturing attention without screaming for it. It had an old Hollywood charm and served as inspiration on how to style pixie hair. The La La Land diva’s short hair was neatly settled in the side partition, with the front strands styled in waves just like we used to see in old Hollywood movies.

Emma Stone's Oscars 2025 look was a successful amalgamation of modern style ensemble and old-time styling. Everything from her outfit, jewelry, makeup, and hairstyle came together to create an unforgettable vibe.