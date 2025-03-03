Oscars 2025: From Halle Berry to Doja Cat, are metallic dresses the new red carpet trend?

The Oscars are held annually to honor the best and brightest in the industry. Along with showcasing their talent, celebrities also bring their fashion A-game to the red carpet. This year, metallic dresses stole the spotlight, with stars like Halle Berry and Doja Cat turning heads. Here are some of the best looks from the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

Oscars 2025: Best looks in metallic dresses

Halle Berry

Halle Berry never disappoints when it comes to red carpet fashion. Dressed in a shimmering gown, the actor looked absolutely stunning. The fit-and-flare dress featured a tube design with intricate mirror-work detailing throughout.

Sticking to a silver theme, she accessorized with a few rings, a statement chain bracelet, and metallic earrings. For makeup, she kept it neutral with a nude base, a subtle cheek tint, and a nude-brown lip shade, perfectly complementing her look.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is a total diva when it comes to serving fashionable looks, and her metallic gown was no exception. She looked absolutely fabulous in a halter-neck dress featuring intricate silver botanical detailing.

The fit-and-flare gown flowed into a stunning mermaid-style hem, adding a touch of elegance. With her hair styled in a sleek bun, she accessorized with a metallic ring and silver earrings. For makeup, she opted for a contoured nude base, dramatic lashes, and a rich brown lip shade, perfectly tying the look together.

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn has undeniably cemented her status as a style queen with her impeccable fashion choices. Dressed in a radiant yellow gown, she accessorized with a bold gold-toned chain necklace. The corset-style dress featured a flattering fit with a relaxed silhouette.

Adding a touch of elegance, she draped a matching yellow scarf over her shoulders. Embracing her natural locks, she styled soft fringes that beautifully framed her face. For makeup, she kept it simple with a hint of bronzer and a nude lipstick to complete the look.

Doja Cat

Making shiny looks the go-to choice, Doja Cat also slayed in a metallic gown on the Oscars 2025 red carpet. Bringing back animal print, she stunned in a tube-fit leopard-print gown. The fit-and-flare dress featured a mermaid-style hem and a slim-cut scarf around her neck.

With her signature long nails, she accessorized with gold-toned earrings and a heavy necklace. The singer flaunted her short, curly locks and struck her best pose. Opting for a contoured base, she added bronzer and mascara to her look. For her lips, she used a nude shade with a brown crayon for definition.

