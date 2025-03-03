Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez looks drop-dead gorgeous in Ralph Lauren gown meticulously crafted with 16,000 Drops of Glass

Attending the 97th Oscars Awards, Selena Gomez was not only appreciated for her work but also for her stunning style statement. The actress/singer is constantly delivering red-carpet moments, proving she’s getting better with each appearance. And her latest look? It was incredible, with the ensemble featuring 16,000 drops of glass. Amazing, isn’t it? Let’s get into the details!

Selena Gomez and Ralph Lauren are a match made in fashion heaven for the iconic red carpet look. For the most anticipated awards show, the actress showed up in a stunning Ralph Lauren ornate gown inspired by Sophia Loren. Taking the soft-color approach with the pink-ombre, the actress wore the ensemble adorned meticulously with 16,000 glass droplets and rosemont crystals. It took the efforts of 12 artisans working constantly to create an ensemble that instantly leaves us in AWE. Also, looking at the design, it was off-shoulder, elegantly flowing down to the floor length and fitting her body like a glove.

Adding to her ensemble, the Emiliar Perez actress decided to add striking jewelry to her red-carpet look. She wore a classic Bvlgari design in a platinum collar necklace with a 10-carat pear-cut diamond drop pendant. Moreover, her ears and fingers were adorned with diamond earrings and rings, respectively, adding a blingy finish to her glamorous look.

Not compromising with the hairstyle, the Who Says singer elegantly styled her short-length hair in the side partition with the edge curved. Also, she tucked one side behind the hair framing her face beautifully.

Her makeup game was perfect and breathtaking. Under the lights and in front of her lashes, her skin glowed, thanks to the natural makeup. The concealer and foundation base did their magic, whereas her eyes demanded attention with long thick lashes and soft shade eyeshadow. Moreover, the perfectly blushed cheeks and nude shade, glossy lipstick added a dewy finish.

In the last few months, Selena Gomez has served major style goals for us to admire, and this Oscars red carpet look also did full justice. It kept us engaged, admiring the sleek silhouette of her ensemble, the elegance in her makeup, and the perfect bling of her diamond jewelry. She has got us all under the spell!