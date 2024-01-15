Palak Tiwari champions the ethnic look with silver accessories to complement her pastel green saree ensemble

Hello, fashionistas! Palak Tiwari attended the high-profile wedding celebration of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. This young lady is an expert at wearing ethnic outfits, and her newest saree look was flawless. Palak chose a stunning pastel green saree ensemble for the evening. Her saree fashion sense is impeccable, and she easily pulled off the entire ensemble.

Everything, from the drape to the accessories, was faultless. Continue reading to learn more about her latest ethnic appearance.

Palak Tiwari’s pastel green saree elegance

At the event, Palak Tiwari topped the ethnic saree game. She picked a stunning pastel green saree combination that was certainly a beauty to witness. The saree was embellished with a lovely floral motif design that was embroidered with pearls.

The saree had a silver border with bugle beads attached that wonderfully matched the saree’s color and added an element of bling. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress chose a sweetheart neckline shirt with embroidered straps for a contemporary edge.

The blouse was additionally embellished with off-the-shoulder fringes. The pallu of the saree was carefully folded and pleated, and it was gently tucked at the shoulder. The saree was from Monisha Jaising.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari’s touch of minimal accessory

She chose sparkling stone-encrusted jewelry for her green saree outfit. Her ears were decked with magnificent silver-toned jewelry by Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers, which shined. The silver-toned accessories complimented the silver border on the saree brilliantly, creating a unified and dazzling image.

Palak's accessory pick highlighted her taste and her eye for minimalistic perfection. She clearly knows the significance of accessories in taking a look to the next level.

Palak Tiwari’s glamorous hair and makeup

Her most recent makeup appearance included a glowing aesthetic look. Her cheekbones were sculpted nicely, providing dimension and emphasizing her lovely features.

Let us now move to her eyes. Palak's eye makeup was a superb combination of black and brown eyeshadow, producing a captivating appearance that enhanced her eyes.

She finished the look with a peach lipstick that offered a slight burst of color to her whole makeup. Makeup artist Ankita Varkhade is solely responsible for this gorgeous look.

Let's talk about her hairdo now. Palak decided to wear her hair loose, with delicate waves and a sophisticated side part. Rahul Sharma, a professional hairdresser, deserves credit for her stunning hairdo.

Siddharth Jaiswar, the excellent photographer, captured Palak Tiwari's immaculate beauty. Needless to mention Aastha Sharma's excellent style, which curated the right ensemble to highlight Palak's fashion-forward selections. Palak's immaculate makeup, beautiful hair, and trendy dress definitely made for a winning combination.

So, fashionistas, we want to know what you think. Did you like Palak's ethnic look as much as we did? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday exudes retro disco vibes in blue jumpsuit with matching headband; take cues