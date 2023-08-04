Palak Tiwari dons gold sequin, crystal embroidered saree with embellished bustier top worth Rs 110,000

Palak Tiwari, the Gen-Z Bollywood actress with her talent and adaptability to effortlessly transition between fashion categories is always a delight. No one does it better than her, as she embodies both traditional and western styles with unmatched ease. She has an inherent flair for style and has an amazing ability to bring life to any style. She never fails to captivate the attention of the audiences with her distinctive and ever-changing fashion choices.

Our leading lady expertly combines classic grace with modern panache when donning formal attire. Whether she's wearing a regal saree or elaborately embroidered lehengas, her style exudes elegance. She skillfully moves between a variety of colors, textures, and fabrics, breathing new life into each classic garment.

Decoding the style

A new fashion trend of wearing dazzling dresses that exceeds our imagination emerged during the wedding season, where creativity knows no bounds. At her friend's engagement party, the lovely and elegant Palak Tiwari effortlessly adorns a brown tortilla saree. This saree features a halter-neck blouse adorned with glitter and fringed borders. The saree itself is embellished with sequins, creating a horizontal line pattern. Everyone was in awe of her sense of style in this stunning ensemble, which truly reflects elegance and individuality.

Palak Tiwari's figure was delicately covered by this saree which is worth Rs 110,000, showcasing her ethereal beauty underneath. Tortilla brown is a rich and warm color that exudes sophistication. The fringed borders add a whimsical touch and give the look a contemporary edge. This exquisite saree was created by Dolly J Studio, perfectly blending traditional and modern flair. The mesmerizing halter neck blouse with sparkling accents complements the alluring saree seamlessly. Its intricate design highlighted her graceful shoulders and the effortless elegance she radiated.

Unveiling the accessories

Palak Tiwari dresses herself up in magnificent accessories to complete her captivating look. She displays an innate sense of style and adds a touch of delicacy by wearing exquisite stone bracelets from Mirana by Megha and Mozaati on her wrists. These bracelets shone elegantly and enhanced her overall appearance.

Statement hoop earrings that glisten brightly on her face adorn her ears. Moreover, these hoop earrings are from H. Ajoomal Fine Jewelry, which gives off that 'hugged' appearance by fitting snugly on the earlobe. They swayed gracefully, reflecting the stones and highlighting her beautiful smile. These earrings were the perfect finishing touch, giving her look a sense of refinement and a touch of sparkle.

