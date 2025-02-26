Palak Tiwari flaunts a sanskaari look for Maha Shivratri 2025, slays in blue kurta set worth Rs 9.9K
Palak Tiwari has surely gained some fashion fan following with her style choice. For Maha Shivratri 2025, she flaunted a beautiful budget kurta set.
Just like mom Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari is always a step ahead in the fashion game. Making her way onto people’s style watchlists, she is winning hearts with her outfit choices. On her way to a temple for Maha Shivratri, she was snapped in a beautiful ethnic suit from Mulmul.
Tiwari chose an elegant powder blue colored set for her look. Fashioning a slight v-neck cut, the sleeveless kurta featured intricate floral threadwork all over. Sitting just above her knees, the top was designed with a lace border on the neck and the hem.
The Bijlee Bijlee starrer styled the kurta with a short pant in the same color palette. Like the top, the dhoti-style bottoms also featured a lace border. She topped the look with a polka-dotted dupatta in the same color. Designed by Mulmul, the ethnic set came with a budget price tag of Rs. 9,900.
Stepping into the holy premises, Palak went barefoot. Keeping the rest of her look simple, she ditched all accessories. Flaunting a beautiful pair of jhumkas, she was seen carrying a small basket to offer in the temple.
The star kid flaunted her natural hair in a low ponytail. This outfit is perfect for a simple in-house function or family-only wedding festivities. You can also style this fit for festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri.
Choosing to stay minimal, she opted for a natural look. With a hydrating base, the actor applied cheek tints and eyeliner. A pink lip shade tied her look together.
What do you think of Palak’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below.
