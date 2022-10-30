Palak Tiwari is ready to celebrate Halloween, dons a witch hat on her stunning costume; PICS

Palak Tiwari, known as the reigning star of the entertainment industry, has been the talk of the town, owing to her talent and fashion. On social media, Palak is often seen endorsing brands, sharing pictures in trendy outfits, and dishing out outfit inspiration. The actress never skips a chance to make jaw drops with her incredible sartorial choice and good looks. She has constantly managed to grab eyeballs for her stunning pictures and videos and fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Palak Tiwari's outfit:

Today, Palak Tiwari took the internet by storm again as she shared a new picture on her Instagram story. As Halloween will be observed on October 31, the diva looks ready to set the Halloween celebration on fire with her breathtaking looks. Ditching the spooky costume and makeup, Palak donned a stunning outfit that looks nothing less than a Halloween costume. The diva opted for an orange blingy bralette top and paired that with white jeans. To add the Halloween touch to her outfit, Palak donned the witch hat, and looks absolutely stylish.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. Palak is very close to her family and often drops pictures and videos of their special family moments on social media. Palak Tiwari's career: Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. The song was a big hit among the audience, and fans showered immense love on her. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in the music video Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.'

