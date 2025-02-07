Palak Tiwari proves minimal is more in classic black and white fit; serves perfect date night look with LV bag
Palak Tiwari always wows her fans with her fashion fits. Snapped at an event, she looked stunning in a black top and white skirt.
Every time Palak Tiwari steps out, she wins hearts with her fashion choices. Just like mom Shweta Tiwari, she is also a pro when it comes to styling. The actress was snapped in a beautiful fit at a recent event and her fans were floored.
Tiwari was clicked in a black-and-white fit and her classic choice of colors is proof that she knows what she is doing. She wore a solid black top with a turtleneck design. With a sleeveless fit, this top had a body-fit design.
Pulling off big prints perfectly, Palak paired this top with a white midi skirt. It had huge black flowers printed all over it. The black print along with the white color went really well with her choice of top. The slight back slit added just the right playful touch.
Swaying in the same color palette, she chose to don a pair of black bellies to compliment the fit. To posh it up a bit more, you can also pair it up with black or white strappy stilettos or wedges. This outfit is perfect for an evening dinner plan or clubbing night.
The Bijlee Bijlee star accessorized with a pair of simple black tops and dropped all the other accessories. She also added a black Louis Vuitton sling to complete her look. Like a true Gen-Z, Tiwari is carrying her phone with a magnetic power bank in hand.
The diva styled her locks in waves and went with a simple look for her makeup. With some heavy mascara, she added some peachy blush on her cheeks. Adding a simple touch of pink gloss, she finished her whole look.
What do you think of Palak Tiwari’s look? Tell us in the comments below.
