Palak Tiwari, one of the most fashionable Gen-Z actresses in the Indian entertainment industry, is known for her ability to keep her style game fresh. Keeping up with this reputation, she was papped last evening, wearing a spectacular blue and black outfit that served all things amazing. She looked like a modern Gen-Z goddess, and we’re taking notes right here.

Let’s just zoom right in and take a detailed glance at Palak Tiwari’s incomparable off-duty look to better understand her fresh and fabulous Gen-Z-approved sense of style. Let’s get decoding.

Palak Tiwari looked awesome in her latest off-duty ensemble:

Palak Tiwari loves to create fresh and fierce fashionable waves with her modern style, and we’re obsessed with her unique fashion sense. The diva’s recent blue and black-hued outfit was proof of her style supremacy. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress' look featured a stylish black bralette-like sleeveless crop top with a contrasting red graphic print.

The form-fitting silhouette of the top hugged her curves in all the right places, accentuating them perfectly. The Virgin Tree actress' top also helped her flaunt her well-toned waistline. She paired it with blue denim jeans featuring a rather baggy, wide-legged silhouette.

These high-waisted jeans also had a slightly oversized look with a dramatic flared style that gave the otherwise off-duty outfit a slightly casual twist. She also layered her top with a matching black jacket. The oversized silhouette of the jacket perfectly matched the jeans' look. We love how the outfit legit screamed Gen-Z gorgeousness.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter completed her outfit with contrasting white sneakers that made her ensemble look even more fabulous. These shoes also gave the outfit a well-thought-out and sporty appeal, and we’re totally taking notes. We are truly inspired by the diva’s aesthetic picks!

Palak Tiwari’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories, Palak took the minimalistic route to keep the attention focused on her fresh ensemble. Her accessories included dark-tinted black sunglasses, a silver watch, and matching stud earrings. These choices proved that simplicity can also be stunning.

On the other hand, the Gen-Z actress went with a subtle natural-looking makeup look for this one, with well-shaped eyebrows, volumizing mascara on the lashes, and subtle blush on the cheeks. However, Tiwari’s pretty and nourishing lip gloss with a natural sheen and her warm smile were the highlights of the look.

Meanwhile, for her hairstyle, Palak went with a natural-looking wavy look with a middle parting. The effortlessly elegant and easily manageable hairstyle also framed the diva’s gorgeous face while allowing her dark locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. We undoubtedly adore the diva’s semi-formal look.

So, what did you think of Palak Tiwari’s sassy look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

