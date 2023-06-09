Palak Tiwari shines in Ruup chikankari set that you can afford too; Find out the cost

Good fashion has always been associated with extravagance and hefty price tags, but every now and then, a special celebrity emerges who proves style and affordability can indeed go hand in hand. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, the young and talented actress, is such a gem. She has been spotted wearing many stylish yet affordable clothes which is precisely why so many fans turn to her for fashion inspiration. After all, there’s something about wearing the same clothes as your favorite celebrity, isn’t there?

Keeping up with this trend, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress recently set the fashion world abuzz with her stunning appearance in a Ruup chikankari set. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the Youth Organization in Defence of Animals in Khar West where she greeted them all with a smile and posed for them before walking inside to carry on with her day. Do you want to take a closer look at her outfit? Well, let’s take a closer look and find out exactly how much it costs.

Palak Tiwari shines bright like a diamond in a yellow suit

The Ruup by Jyoti Fashion lemon ombré cotton chikankari set worn by Palak Tiwari is a testament to the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. Chikankari is a traditional embroidery technique originating from Lucknow, India. It involves intricate threadwork on fabrics such as cotton, silk, or georgette, resulting in delicate and visually captivating designs. The fabric is often adorned with motifs inspired by nature, including flowers, vines, and geometric patterns. She looks beyond beautiful in it, doesn’t she?

The yellow set consists of a beautiful kurta (tunic) and matching palazzo pants, creating an elegant and coordinated look. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress paired it with minimalistic jhumkis and white embellished juttis. She also left her swoon-worthy hair open and flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look. Palak further elevated the look of her entire outfit with her incomparable smile. But, what makes this ensemble even more noteworthy is its surprisingly affordable price. You may not believe it, but Tiwari's outfit comes with an affordable price tag of only Rs. 3,695. Isn’t that simply awesome?

Palak Tiwari's choice to wear the Ruup chikankari set highlights the growing trend of embracing affordable fashion without compromising on style or quality. It encourages individuals to explore local artisans and traditional craftsmanship, celebrating their talent and preserving cultural heritage. Furthermore, it’s a reminder of the fact that true style lies not in the price tag but in confidence and elegance.

So, what did you think of Palak Tiwari’s outfit? Would you add this kurta set to your wardrobe? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

