Palak Tiwari, Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor; Take Ganesh Chaturthi inspiration from B-town’s Gen-Z actresses

Ganesh Chaturthi is the day when people get together and celebrate their love for Lord Ganesha with a lot of music, dancing, vibrant ethnic wear outfits, delicious sweets, and a lot of devotion. Now that this amazing day is finally here, it brings with itself, a cloud of indecisiveness and confusion about what to wear for the celebrations. But, don’t worry, Bollywood’s Gen-Z divas including Palak Tiwari, Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others, are here to help us out with their simply stylish ethnic-wear outfits by inspiring us.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at how the young and talented ladies of Bollywood are styling their exceptional suits, to get inspired for the incoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebration? Are you ready?

5 elegant ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood’s young actresses

Palak Tiwari:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress chose to wear a long peach-colored kurta set with white pants white-colored floral chikankari embroidery and a deep yet elegant neckline. She also accessorized her outfit with minimalistic Gen-Z-approved gold hoops. This would make a great choice for a simple and classy Ganesh Chaturthi ensemble.

Khushi Kapoor:

The Archies actress was seen wearing a gorgeous kurta set in various hues of pink. The kurta was laden with white Chikankari embroidery a heavily embroidered neckline with pink pajamas and a matching dupatta with floral embroidery. She also paired the outfit with simplistic vintage-looking silver jhumkas. It would make a great choice for the festive season. Gotta love this piece, huh?

Janhvi Kapoor:

The Bawaal actress chose to wear an elegant baby pink sleeveless kurta laden with beautiful white floral Chikankari embroidery. The talented actress further paired this with matching wide-legged palazzo pants and of course, a beyond-gorgeous matching dupatta. She chose to keep things minimalistic with gorgeous silver traditional dangling earrings. This pretty set is perfect for the festivities. We’re absolutely in love with this one.

Tara Sutaria:

The Student of the Year 2 actress and a dark blue kurta set with a simple kurta that is laden with a golden traditional floral print and 3/4th sleeves. She paired it with straight-legged pants with the same print. Furthermore, she carried a matching dark blue dupatta with an embroidered gold border. She chose to wear a silver Afghani-style necklace with matching intricate silver earrings. Isn’t it made totally for the festival? We’re simply obsessed with this one.

Ananya Panday:

The Dream Girl 2 actress chose to wear a short cream white sleeveless kurta and wide-legged, floor-length trousers. This set was laden with intricate geometrical white chikankari embroidery. Furthermore, her matching dupatta with floral embroidery with a light beige scalloped border. She accessorized her outfit with minimalistic white traditional earrings with simple bangles and a bindi. Wouldn’t this look great for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations? We really can’t get over this one.

So, as we prepare to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, let the fashion choices of Bollywood’s Gen-Z actresses guide you towards creating a memorable and stylish ensemble. After all, there’s a diverse array of inspiration to choose from. So, go ahead and channel your inner fashionista this Ganesh Chaturthi, making your outfit as vibrant and unique as the celebrations themselves.

Do you have a favorite among these stunning looks? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below and let your fashion choices shine this festive season.

