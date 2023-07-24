Palak Tiwari vs Rubina Dilaik: Who rocked the flowy maxi dress vibe best?

When it comes to style, Palak Tiwari is a name that has always managed to turn heads. In the world of fashion, Rubina Dilak is also another name known for her sartorial picks besides her acting talent. Both celebrated for their unique fashion choices and impeccable taste, they are known for setting the bar high with their sartorial statements. Recently, we spotted the two style icons donning the same stunning maxi dress.

Palak Tiwari vs Rubina Dilaik

The multicolored flowy dress is a masterpiece that effortlessly blends elegance and modernity. Despite wearing the same dress, Palak and Rubina managed to put their distinctive personal touches, showcasing their individual styles. While Rubina wore the outfit very recently, Palak wore it almost 2 years back for a photoshoot. It is crafted by the celebrated designer Victor Robinson, renowned for dressing some of the biggest names in the industry, from Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nakuul Mehta, Shivangi Joshi, and more.

Rubina Dilaik opted to accessorize the outfit with a stack of golden bangles in one hand and a golden cuff in the other, adding a touch of glamour to the ensemble. She paired the dress with a statement necklace that adorned her neck gracefully, perfectly complementing the flowy nature of the outfit. Rubina's hair was elegantly tied, with light waves framing her radiant face, exuding an air of grace and poise. With pink lips and subtle makeup, Rubina looks like a doll. The black stilettos are the perfect addition to the floor-length dress

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's outfit here:

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari opted for a more understated yet equally enchanting look. She accessorized the maxi dress with a simple golden bracelet featuring a heart charm and adorned her ears with matching earrings. Palak chose to let her straight hair flow freely, adding an effortless and carefree charm to her overall appearance. For the makeup, she went for nude lips and smokey eyes.

Here's the outfit donned by Palak Tiwari:

Both Palak and Rubina effortlessly brought their own flair to the flowy maxi dress, demonstrating their unique fashion sensibilities. While Rubina's bold choice of accessories exuded a regal and sophisticated vibe, Palak's minimalistic approach emanated youthful elegance. But if we have to pick one look, we'd choose Rubina's dolled-up look.

