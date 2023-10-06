Palak Tiwari’s dark blue gown with asymmetrical neckline, cut-out design, and side slit is TOO HOT to handle

Palak Tiwari’s stylish is incomparable and her recent pictures in a dark blue gown legit prove that. Don’t believe us? Read on to take a closer look at her stylish outfit.

Written by Mehak Walia Published on Oct 06, 2023
Palak-tiwari-hot-dress-anshika-tak-gown-style-fashion
Key Highlight

A lot of young, Gen-Z actresses have been emerging as true fashionistas who are totally worthy of applause and Palak Tiwari is undoubtedly on that list. The gorgeous The Virgin Tree actress’ Instagram literally serves as a fashion-forward guide to acing ongoing trends and creating statement-worthy outfits, every day. This is perhaps why her recent pictures in a dark blue gown ended up setting the internet on fire. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we’re obsessed, would it?

Do you want to get up, close, and personal to take a look at the seriously sultry and super stylish ensemble worn by the talented diva? Well, let’s dive right in.

Palak Tiwari looked exceptionally hot in a fabulous dark blue gown

The talented Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress recently took to Instagram to set the platform ablaze with her seriously stylish pictures where she was wearing a flowing floor-length gown with an asymmetrical neckline with one off-shoulder and one sleeveless side. Furthermore, the gown also had a seriously hot thigh-high side slit which added to its overall allure. The gorgeous piece from Anshika Tak’s design label also featured a ruched fabric for that extra layer of added texture. The gorgeous gown also has a hot cut-out design at the talented diva’s waist, which not only helps flaunt the diva tones waist but also adds to the overall look of the dress.

The talented Rosie: The Saffron Chapter actress completed her stylish ensemble with subtle yet shimmery gold strappy high heels which made her legs look elongated and gorgeous. The exceptionally stylish actress took the minimalistic route to accessorize with delicate silver studded earrings that added a little bling to her ensemble. She also added a matching layered bracelet to up the glam quotient of her outfit. It’s quite safe to say that her decision paid off majorly because they not only did not take the focus away from the dress but also added to its allure.

Last but sure as hell not least, let’s discuss the gorgeous model’s hair and makeup game, which was also at its undoubted best. The diva left her hair open and styled it into loose waves which beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. Meanwhile, The Virgin Tree actress’ makeup was also super glamorous, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy nude lipstick.

So, what did you think of the talented diva’s outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

