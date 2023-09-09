Palak Tiwari’s embellished pre-draped tulle saree by Ohaila Khan is the ultimate choice for a modern bride

In the world of fashion, where trends emerge and evolve in the blink of an eye, Palak Tiwari has managed to set herself apart as a style icon. Her super classy outfits and incomparable sense of style have always given her a major advantage in the entertainment industry. Recently, she shared a reel on Instagram that left her followers in awe, wearing a saree that can only be described as ethereal. With every graceful movement, she showcased a fashion statement that epitomized contemporary bridal elegance.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we take a closer look at Palak Tiwari’s mesmerizing choice, the embellished pre-draped tulle saree by Ohaila Khan, a true masterpiece designed for the modern bride? Let’s dive right in.

Palak Tiwari looked like an angel in a vibrant orange-ish-red saree

The Rosie: The Saffron Chapter actress chose to wear an orange-ish red saree gown composed like an amalgamation of a sensual mermaid gown embellished with crystals in a modern geometric pattern fusing the staple South Asian silhouette. Each crystal reflected light in a way that seemed to illuminate Palak’s aura, enhancing her natural beauty. This sheer piece of ethnic excellence, laden with sequins, was created by none other than Ohaila Khan, the luxury label renowned for her hand-crafted creations that exude opulence and grace, and it comes with a heavy price tag of Rs. 99,000.

The vibrant color of the incomparably gorgeous ensemble also perfectly complimented the talented diva’s complexion. The saree gown came with a matching sleeveless blouse, showcasing wide straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a plunging neckline that added a touch of sensuality. Palak’s well-toned waist was accentuated beautifully, making this attire perfect for a bride who wants to feel both glamorous and traditional on her special day. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress further completed the outfit with matching heels from London Rag India. The talented actress also chose to accessorize her outfit with a stunning layered diamond necklace, small diamond hoop earrings, a matching bracelet, and a matching diamond ring with orange crystals from Orra Fine Jewellery. These accessories added a touch of elegance and refinement to her look, making her a vision of timeless beauty.

Furthermore, the classy diva’s hair was styled into soft waves that cascaded down her shoulder, like a boss. Meanwhile, her beautiful makeup look, with subtle eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and the perfect nude glossy lipstick, perfectly elevated her entire look. It’s safe to say that Tiwari’s choice of makeup emphasized her natural beauty, allowing her to shine like the star she is. Tiwari's attire masterfully fuses tradition and modernity, a perfect pick for today's bride. With vibrant hues, intricate details, and curated accessories, her look is a fashion fairy tale. She reaffirms her status as both a gifted actress and a fashion icon, captivating us with her flawless style yet again.

So, what did you think of the actress’ outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

