Palak Tiwari's red dress worth Rs 32k is your sporty pick for a game night date with beau

Palak Tiwari, actor and daughter of well-known actress Shweta Tiwari, is quickly becoming a fashion icon. Even though she has acted in one film so far, her sense of style has already made a big impact.

Palak is often seen at various events, and every time she makes an appearance, all eyes are on her. Her outfits are always on point, and she knows how to make a statement with her clothing. Whether it’s a casual look or a glamorous dress, her style is always admired and Tiwari’s latest look was no different. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit which can also be your next party pick.

Palak Tiwari’s latest look

At the recent event, the actress turned heads with her stunning choice of outfit. She wore a striking red dress coming from the brand Michael Kors. Her dress is a stretch knit tank dress, which means it’s made from fabric that stretches to fit the body comfortably. Her dress features a racerback design, making it perfect and also giving an ease of movement.

The standout feature of the dress is all over empire logo print, giving it a luxe touch and the bodycon fit which hugged her curves showcased her frame. The sleeveless design and round neckline added to the sleek look. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs.32,000.

The bold bodycon fit and red color make it perfect for evening parties, cocktail events, and social gatherings. Her dress can be easily accessorised with sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual look appropriate for casual events or casual dates with friends.

Palak’s accessories and glam

It was not the dress but Palak’s accessories and make-up were also on point. She opted for white hoop earrings and white heels from Zara which complemented the white logo designs on her dress.

For make-up, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress opted for soft blushed cheeks giving a fresh look to her face. She went for classic winged eyeliner which added a touch of drama and accentuated her eyes. She chose a subtle lip tint and styled her hair in soft curls which added volume and elegant touch to her appearance.

Palak Tiwari is one of the most versatile and adaptive fashion icons for the youth. She can also move from a casual, fashionable outfit to formal, stunning wear within a blink of an eye. Her perfect choice of accessories, outfit, and makeup make her even more deserving of her title as the next rising fashion icon.

