Parineeti Chopra amps up her ethnic wear game in gorgeous pink kurta set with floral embroidered motifs

Since Parineeti Chopra’s wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24, she has been easily giving some drop-dead stunning looks. From her entrancing golden lehenga to her beautiful pink saree with a side veil, she has been a key source of inspiration for all future brides. And now, the Ishaqzaade star has once again wowed us with her recent look from the country's capital's pre-wedding festivities. The diva turned to Instagram to show off her gorgeous costume. Priyanka Chopra’s little sister continues to dominate the game with her exceptional fashion sense, leaving us impatiently awaiting more jaw-dropping ensembles.

Parineeti Chopra rocks the nude pink kurta set look

The Mission Raniganj actress wore a stunning nude pink dress that left us speechless. Her short kurta with a notched V-neckline and long sleeves emanated refinement and grace. The matching bottom, which was embellished with exquisite floral and geometric designs, brought a bit of glitz to the set. AR by Rhea Kapoor's dress was the right combination of classic and contemporary features. Parineeti gracefully draped the dupatta over both shoulders, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. This ensemble, with its beautiful threadwork and glittering sequins, definitely made her sparkle like a star.

More about Parineeti Chopra’s pre-wedding look!

The Hasee Toh Phasee star accessorized her magnificent ensemble with a pair of lovely chandbalis, which added a touch of elegance and charm. The exquisite design of the earrings matched her overall outfit well. Her contagious grin, however, was the star of the show. Parineeti elevated her outfit with a dazzling grin that had us utterly smitten. It's incredible how a single grin can transform any dress and make a person sparkle from the inside. Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani, the amazing stylists who know how to bring out the best in the Code Name: Tiranga star, styled this look beautifully.

The Uunchai fame could not go with a plain open haircut or a nude makeup look on her pre-wedding day. She chose something one-of-a-kind and fascinating. Simran Kaur, her hairdresser, performed her magic by arranging Parineeti's front locks, tucking them back behind her head, and adding some flicks for extra flare. Her gorgeous locks were fashioned into gentle curls for a romantic and dreamy impression. Makeup artist, Sakshi Malik did an amazing job enhancing Parineeti's already beautiful features. Her eyes were nicely enhanced with a dramatic stroke of eyeliner, fluttery lashes covered in mascara, and a brown foundation eyeshadow. A gorgeous candy pink lipstick offered a splash of color and matched the Kill Dil star’s entire appearance.

