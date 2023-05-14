Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha redefine love in engagement outfits by Manish Malhotra and Pawan Sachdeva

It's all love! Big congratulations to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who signed the deal for a lifetime with rings, last evening. The couple got engaged at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, surrounded by family, friends, and members of parliament. Whether you've fallen in love with their airport and date night looks or are simply curious about how they officially said yes, here's a collection of photos to fill you in on their new beginnings.

We've held on to this spark-driven story for quite some time now with many questions of hows and whens - when the Bollywood actress 'hid' her ring every time she was photographed and also at the time when she visited Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. Check out what we have to keep you calm until the big celebrations of their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all the love and light in regal ethnic outfits

We fully believe that tales of love and fashion shouldn't be kept to ourselves. So, here is what the duo wore and how they rocked it with lots of smiles. Total eye candy even though they didn't swear by the traditional rule - to twin but they did stick to the next norm - to win. One prediction made by Chopra's fans that turned right was that she chose Malhotra's creation for the ceremony. She looked the prettiest in a soft-pink midi kurta which had long sleeves, a close neck, and embroidered work. It was entirely fabulous as we could see silver foil work detailing, chevron pattern, sequins and pearls. The three-piece set also looked elegant on the Code Name: Tiranga actress. She wore flared trousers decked up with pearls and a see-through dupatta which bore the costume stylist and fashion designer's signature Kashmiri thread work featuring flower patterns for proof.

The Saina actress' look styled by Two Fold - Fashion stylists Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani was completed with uncut jewellery designed in line with the said designer's Raniwala 1881 collection, such as drop earrings and a maang tikka. She also kept her ethnic chic on with a pair of embellished ‘Bling It On’ juttis from Fizzy Goblet worth Rs 3,400. A no-frills bride indeed, Parineeti's makeup was minimal with a matte base, falsies for eyelashes, a metallic eyeshadow, pink lipstick and blush.

Chadha's look too was a bit in order with that of the actress - hello pink and white, again! Ah, there is his Cartier band (Insert jaw drop emoticon). Raghav was clad in a Pawan Sachdeva three-piece outfit, an achkan. He wore a sherwani over a kurta and clubbed together with pyjama pants. His pocket square was pink and his look was sealed off with brown Monkstrap shoes.

Wearing ethnic outfits allows couples to celebrate and showcase their cultural heritage, traditions, and customs. These ensembles are often visually appealing and elaborate, featuring intricate designs, vibrant colours, and fine craftsmanship. They can create a striking and memorable fashion impact, making the bride and groom stand out on their special day. These outfits also tend to be unique and different from the typical Western wedding attire, adding an element of grace and statement.

