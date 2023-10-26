Parineeti Chopra breaks the traditional norm as she wears yellow anarkali set for chooda ceremony; look decoded

Parineeti Chopra, who married barely a month ago, has lit up the internet with her breathtaking wedding images. But that's not all; she's also been keeping the anticipation alive by revealing snippets of her pre-wedding traditions. The Bollywood actress has been releasing stunning looks one after the other, leaving her admirers in awe. Parineeti has been a picture of beauty in every frame, from her mehendi ceremony to her haldi event. She has captured the hearts of millions with her beautiful smile and excellent sense of style. It's safe to say that Parineeti Chopra is a fashion icon in the making, not simply a bride.

Parineeti Chopra has grabbed the world by storm yet again with her recent Instagram image, which shows off her exquisite chooda ceremony. Parineeti has embraced the colorful hue for her chooda costume after shocking everyone by foregoing the usual yellow color for her Haldi ceremony. She has proven that she can carry off any appearance with her outstanding fashion selections.

Her yellow anarkali set for the wedding radiated elegance and grace, and it complemented her bright smile wonderfully. Parineeti's style was flawless, from the delicate workmanship to the appropriate accessories. Fans and fashionistas alike are looking forward to seeing how she continues to wow with her wedding ensembles. Parineeti Chopra's immaculate dress sense is surely establishing new trends and encouraging brides-to-be.

Parineeti Chopra’s chooda ceremony outfit

Parineeti Chopra wore gorgeous anarkali attire for her chooda ceremony, which captivated everyone. Her anarkali kurta had a lovely jewel neckline that provided a sense of regal majesty to her outfit. The neckline was embellished with beautiful golden lace, which added to the overall beauty of the ensemble. The same golden lace was used on the kurta's 3/4 sleeves, producing a seamless and harmonious appearance. The flounced hem of the kurta, which also featured the elaborate golden lace design, made this combo truly stand out.

By gracefully tucking her dupatta at both shoulders, the Bollywood beauty opted for a traditional look. The vivid dupatta she picked was a riot of colors, with horizontal lines in green, orange, and yellow, as well as gold stripes for a hint of glitz. The dupatta was further enhanced with a finely embroidered border, lending an air of sophistication to the ensemble. It was no surprise that this gorgeous gown was created by none other than famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Parineeti had been a whole Manish Malhotra bride, wearing his designs for her wedding, reception, haldi, and the chooda ceremony.

More about the look…

Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous as she smiled brightly, and her pink chooda gave a touch of whimsy to her entire look. The chooda was dressed in lovely pink silk that was lavishly embroidered with dazzling pearls. The initials of the bride and husband were painstakingly sculpted into the pearls, providing a personalized touch to the design. Not to mention the golden kaleera, which was specially designed for Parineeti.

Parineeti Chopra's makeup for the chooda ceremony emphasized her innate beauty. The Bollywood beauty went for a simple look, with a naked foundation that perfectly emphasized her lovely skin. Her lips were decorated with a lovely pink lipstick, which added a subtle burst of color to her whole look. Savleen Kaur Manchanda, the excellent makeup artist who effectively accentuated Parineeti's features while retaining the focus on her inherent beauty, deserved recognition for her exquisite makeup.

