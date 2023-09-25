Parineeti Chopra exudes newlywed glamour in neon green kurta set with a pop of pink chooda

The social media world is buzzing with excitement as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the newlyweds, arrive in Delhi as Mr. and Mrs. Chadha. The couple's beautiful wedding ceremony took place on September 24 in Udaipur and was just stunning. After much anticipation, Parineeti Chopra has finally shared a stunning snapshot of their wedding attire on social media today. Every detail of their wedding gown has been meticulously created, providing fashion inspiration for all brides-to-be. But as they arrived at the airport, Parineeti drew our attention once again with her fresh kurta set appearance. Let us see what color she wore.

Parineeti’s airport style after the grand wedding

The Kesari actress wore a gorgeous neon green kurta combo that was just lovely. The kurta featured long sleeves, which gave it a sleek and elegant look. But it's the wide-leg trousers with beautiful powder blue threadwork embroidery that steal the show. How about adding a splash of color and a sophisticated touch? To finish the look, Parineeti placed a dupatta with edges made of the same lovely blue fabric, which tied the entire ensemble together. Parineeti Chopra demonstrated again that she is a real fashionista in this gorgeous kurta combo.

The lovely diamond-cut mangalsutra and pink chooda

Let's take a closer look at Parineeti Chopra's eye-catching accessories. She wore a teardrop diamond cut mangal sutra, and it stole the stage! Parineeti wore it atop her dupatta, giving her a one-of-a-kind and eye-catching style. This style decision accentuated the beauty of the mangal sutra and gave a sense of refinement to her entire look. But that's not all; Parineeti defied convention by foregoing the customary red chooda in favor of a customized pink chooda created by the amazing Mrinalini Chandra label. This daring pick gave her appearance a contemporary touch and highlighted Parineeti's adventurous fashion sense

She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of stylish white circular earrings, the same earrings that she wore on her way to Udaipur. Her makeup was kept basic and natural, with a light foundation that allowed her inherent beauty to come through. Speaking of shine, the hair styling was flawless, with stunning open hair fashioned with a side partition that gave her an effortlessly elegant look. Parineeti finished off her magnificent suit with a pair of glistening juttis, which added a touch of classic charm to her modern and stylish ensemble post-wedding look.

