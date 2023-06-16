Parineeti Chopra glams up her all-black outfit with Rs 1.88 lakh Louis Vuitton's Multi-Pochette bag

You know it's Monsoon when you see more black than Summer yellow. The sweltering is rarely found to be capped by windy evenings. It's harsh weather but fully holiday-type. Unlike the rainy season, that doesn't give the slightest chance for you to travel without having to think about water-resistant and cosy outfits. It's getting cold outside and you should gear up for some warmth. Parineeti Chopra's new and all-black airport look looks reliable and is for the season's style books.

The Chopra girl returned to Mumbai like a monochrome fashionista. She wore a knit sweater as her top and a slit skirt to complete her jet-off look with accessories that were in sync with her ensemble. Have you collected your fair share of black outfits that are Monsoon-friendly? Here are some tips to get you started with your seasonal shopping needs.

We love to preach about black and its timelessness. There is only starting with the topic and never-ending it because we know for far too long that black gets us through any formal or informal looks. Black is famous for its magnetic aura where it traps in heat and warms you up in turn. So, try to wear loose-fitting ensembles over ultra-tight ones. This shall not block airflow. Pick a thick-fabricated topper just so you do not have to resort to excessive layering. The Great Indian Rescue actress' ensemble is also high up on our style list. An up close and personal look at her photographs isn't needed to understand the degree of comfort her outfit can offer.

Parineeti Chopra looks ultra-chic in her black outfit

At this point, we have also done a master's course in how to replicate and restyle the 34-year-old's look. She wore her sweater which was designed from wool and detailed with drop shoulders, a crew neck and ribbed cuffs. She combined it with a high-rise skirt. Parineeti's tea-length skirt featured slits on both sides which we feel is essential for easy movements.

She is an expert in rocking ritzy accessories. If you're in the market for a new pair of classic white sneakers and a bag that isn't as heavy as a rock, luck is entirely on your side today. The Girl on the Train actress opted for a Prada pair of sneakers which bore rubber soles, cotton laces, and the brand's logo.

Quickly notice her crossbody bag. It's a pattern and you cannot separate Parineeti from it. She just loves to sport her mini bag in a crossbody style; we have proof. She added a new Multi-Pochette Rs 1,88,470.80 (Approx.) accessory to her handbag collection. Her Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi-Pochette bag modelled removable and adjustable straps, a round coin purse, a quilted exterior, vintage gold-color hardware and microfiber lining.

She looked like an absolute cutie in black circular-framed sunglasses. Parineeti's pink lipstick and a side-part simple hairstyle sealed off her look.

Do you love her travel look? Let us know in the comment section.

