Parineeti Chopra is a Manish Malhotra bride: Hero of her look wasn't the lehenga but

The world of social media is abuzz with enthusiasm as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the newlyweds, finally shared their first picture as Mr. and Mrs. Chadha. The couple's lovely wedding ceremony transpired on September 24 in Udaipur and was exceedingly magnificent. After much suspense, Parineeti Chopra has finally posted a breathtaking photo of their wedding outfit on social media. Every aspect of their costume has been precisely designed, thus lending fashion goals for all brides-to-be. The couple's wedding attires are a visual feast, from the elaborate embroidery to the flawless color combination. As we analyze their stunning wedding attire, it's clear that their fashion choices genuinely represent their distinct styles.

Decoding the big

Parineeti Chopra undoubtedly knows how to make a bridal statement! Instead of the traditional red, she chose a lovely golden-colored lehenga for her wedding. And she sure looked like a million bucks! Her floor-length lehenga was a piece of art, with complex geometric motifs that captivated everyone. The high point? A rhombus shape was used to decorate the complete outfit. The smaller forms cascaded down from the waistline, making a mesmerizing pattern that got larger and more compelling as it flowed. Parineeti's decision to deviate from the standard and embrace this one-of-a-kind design clearly reflected her originality and outstanding fashion sense. Well, this lehenga was designed by which designer? Any guesses? One resounding name - Manish Malhotra!

Parineeti Chopra's bustier game was phenomenal! She didn't just wear a basic bustier; she dressed it up with a pleated dupatta on top. What a creative twist! The v-neck bustier was embroidered in the same gorgeous pattern as her lehenga, giving it a unified and eye-catching mood. But the sleeves stole the show. They were studded with large-sized pearls, which added a bit of glitz. Also, the veil! It featured a lovely sequined border that gave a touch of glitz, and the long length of delicate cloth had the groom's name stitched at the mid-back. It was a queen-worthy veil!

Parineeti’s minimalistic hairstyle and emerald jewelry

Parineeti Chopra’s hairstyle was simply gorgeous. She styled her hair in simple loose waves with a middle partition, enabling it to flow beautifully behind her earlobes and allowing her gorgeous jewelry to take center stage. In terms of jewelry, her look was topped off with a stunning white and emerald-stoned necklace. The five-layered necklace and matching round earrings matched her golden lehenga nicely, especially with the sparkling emerald stone. Parineeti chose a matching emerald-stoned piece with a gorgeous teardrop form instead of the customary golden maang tikka. It comes as no surprise that the jewelry too was courtesy of the famed Manish Malhotra line and was unquestionably designed to accentuate Parineeti's beauty on her big day.

Nothing but simply her jewelry and veil were the hero in this look.

Parineeti Chopra's mehendi was all about keeping things simple, and she nailed it! She picked a stunning pink chooda, which lent a charming touch to her wedding look. Not to mention her lehenga latkan, which was studded with gorgeous stones and brought a touch of shine to her waistline. Parineeti Chopra adorned Mrinalini Chandra's exquisite personalized kaliras, choodas, and lehenga latkan, all of which looked absolutely stunning. Her makeup was all about understatement and simplicity. Her eyes were soft and mesmerizing thanks to the brown eye makeup, and her lips were simple with a nice pink colour. Parineeti looked stunning in her much-anticipated wedding attire. It was the ideal combination of elegance and minimalism, highlighting her innate beauty in the most spectacular way.

We are in love with this wedding look! Do you like Parineeti’s bridal look? Let us know in the comments section below.

