Parineeti Chopra looks ALL-DAZZLING in Gazal Gupta’s crop jacket and printed lehenga worth Rs 69,900 for Siddharth Chopra’s wedding

The big day for the Chopra sisters has finally arrived, as their brother Siddharth Chopra is set to tie the knot today in Mumbai. For the wedding, Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband, stepped out looking glamorous and ready to dance their hearts out. The actress radiated pure elegance in a stunning traditional outfit, and we can’t wait to spill the deets—so let’s dive in!

On February 7th, Parineeti Chopra looked nothing short of mesmerizing. She wore a beautifully designed raw silk embroidered crop blazer from Gazal Gupta, priced at Rs 69,900. Adorned with intricate embroidery, the cropped jacket featured half sleeves and a lapel collar, blending modern charm with traditional elegance. The detailed golden work added to its opulence. Underneath, she wore a classic dupion silk bustier that seamlessly complemented the ensemble, making it the perfect wedding outfit to look forward to.

Adding a contrasting touch, the actress paired her red top with a mulmul-printed lehenga. The flowy skirt, with its high-waist fit, added an edge to Parineeti’s wedding look. The beautiful balance between the bright red and the soft pastel shade created a graceful vibe. The flowing silhouette also set the perfect mood for twirling and giggling.

For accessories, Parineeti styled her look with traditional kadas, perfectly stacked to highlight her wrists. A stunning Kundan and pearl necklace gracefully adorned her neck, adding regal charm. Skipping earrings, she allowed her statement jewelry to take center stage, making for a refined and elegant ensemble.

Parineeti’s makeup look exuded high-fashion drama. With a flawless concealer and foundation base, she amped up the glam with bold black smokey eyes, a defined kajal stroke, a radiant blush, and a nude lipstick to tie it all together. Keeping her eyes as the focal point, she balanced the look with soft, blended touches, achieving absolute perfection.

For her hairstyle, she opted for a sleek, center-parted look with the front strands neatly tucked behind her ears, enhancing her elegant appeal. Completing her ensemble with the perfect pair of footwear, she was all set for a night filled with glitz, glamor, and tradition.

Parineeti Chopra has always embraced minimal fashion, consistently serving jaw-dropping looks with confidence and style in perfect harmony.

As for Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, the celebrations have just begun, and we can’t wait to see more show-stopping ensembles from the celebs. Stay tuned!