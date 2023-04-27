Parineeti Chopra looks effortlessly chic in an ivory pinstripe suit from H&M; Can you guess how much it costs?

A sleek suit can never go out of style, and can be a great addition to your wardrobe. Whether you are headed to a party, the office, or for dinner, a chic suit can be a great option for times when you instantly want a polished look. Recently, Parineeti Chopra made a strong case for pinstripe suits as she was spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence a few days ago. The actress has been hitting the headlines for her rumoured relationship with politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra rocks a pinstripe suit from H&M

Parineeti Chopra was seen effortlessly rocking an ivory-hued blazer and trousers co-ord set from H&M. She teamed a black crop top underneath the oversized blazer and rocked the fuss-free look with much ease. The pinstripe-tailored high-waist trousers from H&M featured pleats at the front, and had a wide silhouette, making it airy and comfortable. The trousers cost Rs. 2,999. Meanwhile, the linen-blend double-breasted blazer was also from H&M and featured peak lapels and buttons at the front. The blazer also had a relaxed silhouette and features decorative buttons at the cuffs. It is available on the brand’s website for Rs 3,999!

The blazer and trousers didn’t look overly structured and fitted. Instead, they had a fuss-free, relaxed silhouette, making it chic yet comfy at the same time. Parineeti accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps, and a white Prada handbag, which is approximately worth Rs 2.4 lakh! The bag features top handles, the brand’s triangle-shaped logo, and gold zipper details. Parineeti took a minimal approach with her makeup and left her hair open. Check out the pictures below!

What do you think about Parineeti Chopra’s pinstripe suit look? Let us know in the comments below!

