Parineeti Chopra adds a classy touch to her ethnic airport look with Gucci mules that are every girl's dream

At this point, we cannot decide who is high on Gucci. Sorry, not sorry for another chat within the same week around the Italian luxury brand which has the volume of its fame fuelled up and all by the credits of our stylish Bollywood actresses. News of Parineeti Chopra's recent airport look and Alia Bhatt being appointed as the global brand ambassador of Gucci weren't far kept from you. Somehow we have landed ourselves in another Flashback Friday moment, and can we confide something in you? Our goal was just that so we can share what we grasped from Chopra's look which some of you may have missed.

It is speculated almost everyday that the Code Name: Tiranga actor is getting engaged soon to the spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raghav Chadha. Much like a close-to-heart feeling when your bestie is ready to get hitched, the internet seemed to be united on this matter by counting seconds for and sharing opinions about the couple's big day. Finally, all rumors were ruled out when the couple was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport, set to fly to Delhi.

News has it that they will exchange rings officially on May 13. It is said that the couple will don Manish Malhotra and Pawan Sachdeva outfits.

Parineeti Chopra's desi attire looks stylish with her mules

That's quite the wait, huh? That is also why we thought we could use this time efficiently to give you details about the Gucci detail in her look. The Shuddh Desi Romance actress donned a cotton, fully red ethnic set which featured a midi kurta with three-quarter sleeves, a close neck and an embroidered pattern. She teamed it with a co-ordinated pair of pants. Parineeti then created a statement with her go-to Fendi tote bag worth Rs 1.33 Lakhs and a pair of GG Princetown Mules. She aced her look with black circular sunnies, studded earrings and of course her new ring (wink, wink). Her hair was left down, quite straight and that is pretty lippy!

Gucci, you're always gold! Her footwear is an item from the high-priced brand's Fall Winter 2015 collection. These white and blue mules were given a stylish twist as it is a modernised version of their famous Horsebit loafers. Meet the kind of chic you need as these also entail a cotton lining, leather sole, gold-tone hardware and jacquard fabric.

Slide mules are a popular choice for summer as they are easy to slip on and off. Look for slide mules in materials like leather, suede, or woven fabric, anything that allows your feet to breathe. Opt for neutral tones like tan, beige, or white for a versatile and timeless look. These can be paired with dresses, skirts, shorts, or jeans for a casual yet cool look.

Kurtas can be a comfortable and stylish choice for travel looks. They provide a relaxed and breathable feel while adding a touch of traditional elegance. In Summer, you can choose linen kurtas and club these with palazzo pants. Opt for a lightweight outfit in neutral colours like white, beige, or pastel shades. Pair these with complementary or contrasting coloured pants. This combination offers a relaxed and bohemian vibe, perfect for holidays.

Do you love her style? Let us know in the comments below.

