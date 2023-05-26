Parineeti Chopra opts for Rs 1 Lakh Burberry bag for a fab airport look

One of the most essential parts of our summer wardrobe is comfortable outfits in light, summery colors. After all, these colors reflect heat, keeping us cooler in the scorching blaze. One such outfit was recently spotted on Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra has recently been in the headlines as she got engaged to the Aam Aadmi Party leader, Raghav Chadha, in a beyond dreamy and adorable ceremony. She was recently snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti walked out of her car and towards the airport where she stopped briefly to pose for the paparazzi following which she bid them adieu and rushed inside to catch her flight. She looked gorgeous in her classic and simple airport look.

Parineeti Chopra Looked Gorgeous A Summery Outfit

Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a classic, baby pink colored kurta suit set. This outfit was perfect for casual summer outings. Wasn’t it? She paired this outfit with dark sunglasses and simple diamond earrings. Parineeti Chopra further completed the look with light makeup, pink lipstick, white Gucci Princetown slippers worth Rs. 71,150 (Approx.), and a matching white Burberry Large Soft Cotton Canvas Belt Bag worth Rs. 1,06,728 (Approx.). That’s a seriously expensive airport look, isn’t it?

Fans think that Parineeti was rushing to fly to Delhi, to see her fiance, Raghav Chadha. They look super adorable together, don’t they?

Fans Are Super Excited For Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Wedding

After the emotional pictures and videos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s engagement ceremony reached social media, their ardent fans showered the lucky couple with their blessings, love, and affection.

They are supposed to tie the knot soon and their fans are eagerly waiting to witness the romantic and beautiful event. They are also excited to see what Parineeti chooses to wear on her big day.

We think she looks beyond beautiful in her delicate airport look. What do you think about her look? Comment below to share your views with us.

