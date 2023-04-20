Parineeti Chopra puts her black crop top on double the spin with her expensive Gucci and Prada accessories

Attention! Attention! Parineeti Chopra's style and Prada reign. Sunshine girl and everyday stunner, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress is stepping out and about a little too often lately and jetting off concurrently. If these signs are any indication, let us wait and watch if rumours of her wedding hold any truth. Marching always to the beat of her style's drum - where luxury meets comfort so impeccably, she was seen giving a shout-out to a Spring and Summer basic yesterday. That said, for a seasonally-right look, a black crop top is about as cool as it gets. Do you know how? We saw it twice yesterday.

Through many trials and errors, it is advisable to be a fan of closet staples. These come a long, long convincing and winning way. When a classic ruled again, we found our share of easy. So, was the monotone black top of the Hasee Toh Phasee actress's recent look truly wow? Do you have some questions too? we hope we've heard you and have answers fitted in this edit.

Parineeti Chopra slays her looks in black crop tops

Black is far from boring, as evidenced not just by a single number. The Bollywood actress was spotted in Mumbai during the day at first in a tight-fitted and monotone crop t-shirt. She absolutely fashioned a relaxed look with a free-from-forced topper - a shirt certainly looked like the chic part. You might never go back to the jacket month. Who doesn't like anything lightweight?

The Namaste England actress's look was more about it with sweatpants which featured a drawstring detail and a wide-leg silhouette. Can you read deeper into our words and sense how excited we are about dressing up in the warm weather? Give us an honest reply, does this sartorial lineup feel forced? The Saina girl styled her sporty and casual look with a pair of white sneakers and Gucci rectangle-framed and tinted sunglasses which bore the brand's iconic gold logo. Luxury thrills but bad styling kills a look and as far as this one is concerned, you can deliver a seriously smart getup. This outfit can very much take you from day to night seamlessly.

We fully plan to replicate another look which was also a thing of her unquestionable statement. The 34-year-old opted for an ivory-hued blazer and trousers co-ordinated set. As though at just a moment's notice, she teamed her black cropped number with an oversized single-breasted blazer and high-waisted trousers. Following the norm of the moment, her power-dressing look didn't come off as tightly-packed. She popularised an airy and fuss-free look again.

A sweet round of impression was born when we noticed Parineeti's Prada handbag which she took for a meet-up at Manish Malhotra's residence. An accessory is truly an unavoidable part of what makes fashion, FASHION.

It can complement all your whites this season. Where are your mini dresses, pants and all those must-haves? The Ishaqzaade actress' Rs 2.40 lakh (Approx.) accessory appeared with top handles, the Italian brand's triangle-shaped logo, a gold zipper detail and a long shoulder strap.

Not so new to this, are we? She has had trips and memories made with this costly handbag in 2021 as well. Parineeti put on a pair of pointed-toe black pumps to wrap up her look from the night.

