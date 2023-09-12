Parineeti Chopra serves six yards of elegance in a timeless black Manish Malhotra saree and statement jewelery

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, Parineeti Chopra has consistently stood out as a trendsetter. Whether it’s her chic airport style, elegant formal ensembles, stylish ethnic wear, or unforgettable on-screen appearances, she possesses an innate ability to effortlessly conquer every fashion avenue. As the elegant bride-to-be, Parineeti continues to captivate us with her impeccable fashion sense, and her recent appearance in a Manish Malhotra saree was nothing short of iconic.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s delve into the beautiful intricate details of her classy outfit to understand how she was able to achieve such incomparable levels of excellence. Are you ready?

Parineeti Chopra looked beautiful in an elegant black and gold ensemble

The Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra graced the occasion to inaugurate Trityaa Jewellery’s store in an ensemble that left everyone in awe. Her choice for the event was a timeless black saree, adorned with a heavily embroidered gold border. The saree was masterfully pleated in the front and flawlessly draped, while the pallu cascaded elegantly without a single fold. This choice of attire was a testament to her fashion prowess, showcasing her ability to effortlessly carry the six yards of elegance. Furthermore, the Meri Pyari Bindu actress chose to pair her six-yard wonder with a matching full-sleeved velvet blouse with a high curved neckline. However, the ultimate highlight of her outfit was the multi-colored embellished traditional details on her sleeves, with gold bead droplets on the sleeves’ ends. She completed her outfit with matching heels. Doesn’t she look simply magical?

As for her accessories, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress made a bold statement with a stunning gold choker-style necklace. This magnificent piece featured green crystal droplets encrusted with dazzling diamonds, courtesy of Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery. The choice of this necklace was nothing short of genius, as it added a striking contrast to the black and gold ensemble, elevating her overall appearance to one of sheer opulence. Furthermore, the talented Kesari actress opted for an open hairstyle with a straight style, letting her locks flow gracefully and cascade down her shoulders like a charm. The talented Code Name: Tiranga actress further added a touch of glamour to her outfit with her gorgeous makeup look, with the perfect blush, contour, shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and peach-ish nude lipstick, which flawlessly complemented and elevated her entire outfit. Doesn’t she look super elegant?

It’s quite safe to say that the Golmaal Again actress was nothing short of breathtaking. Her innate sense of style, attention to detail, and the ability to effortlessly carry any outfit have solidified her status as a fashion icon. As she continues to amaze us with her fashion choices, we eagerly anticipate her future appearances, knowing that she will always set new standards of elegance and glamour, especially with her wedding outfit. The talented actress is a true embodiment of timeless beauty and sophistication, leaving an indelible mark in the world of fashion.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

