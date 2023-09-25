Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani: Meet the beautiful Manish Malhotra brides of Bollywood

Hello there, fashionistas! Prepare to be wowed by the gorgeous Manish Malhotra brides. We bring you five Bollywood divas who chose Manish Malhotra lehengas for their BIG DAY or the pre-wedding festivities. Whether it was the sangeet, mehendi, or reception, these ladies looked stunning in their selected outfits. Let's have a look at how they glammed up for their important occasions with the help of this renowned designer's magic touch. Alia Bhatt is first, followed by Kiara Advani to latest Parineeti Chopra's look; continue scrolling to view the full outfits and prepare to be blown away!

Parineeti Chopra in a dreamy golden lehenga

The lovely bride Parineeti Chopra, wore a golden lehenga on her wedding day. This lehenga was a beautiful work of art, with elaborate geometric-shaped embroidery decorating every inch. Delicate pearl embellishments covered the dupatta and bustier borders, providing a touch of elegance. Her one-of-a-kind veil, embroidered with the groom's name, stole the show. Talk about customization! Parineeti finished her appearance with layered emerald and white stoned jewelry from Manish Malhotra's fantastic jewelry line. On her wedding day, the actress was a picture of beauty and charm.

Kiara Advani in pastel lehenga for her wedding

Not to forget about Kiara Advani, who got married in February 2023! She was a regal image of delight, dressed in the famed designer Manish Malhotra's regal blend of delicate tones of pink and jewels. Kiara looked stunning in her wedding pastel lehenga, oozing grace and charm. Her Manish Malhotra High Diamond jewellery line bridal set, embellished with real diamonds and Zambian emeralds, offered an additional touch of luxury. Kiara Advani certainly embraced her princess moment, and her magnificent bridal attire left us all stunned.

Alia Bhatt in a fuschia pink lehenga for her mehendi

How could we possibly forget Alia Bhatt? With a stunning fuchsia pink lehenga, the talented actress stole the scene at her mehendi ceremony. This one-of-a-kind outfit was definitely a work of art, with 180 cloth patches combined to form a gorgeous ensemble. Talk about personalization! Alia's fashion sense was impeccable as she accessorized her lehenga with a combination of white and emerald stones, giving a touch of elegance to her outfit. Alia Bhatt demonstrates why she is a fashion legend yet again, effortlessly killing in her vivid and creative mehendi outfit.

Ankita Lokhande for her wedding day in a golden lehenga

Ankita Lokhande, the lovely bride, took a chance by carrying a Manish Malhotra lehenga on her wedding day. The Noraniyat, a golden lehenga with elaborate embellishments that imparted a sense of opulence, stole the show. She chose a sequined lehenga with vertical embellishment that oozed grandeur and grace. Ankita accessorized her attire with a statement-making kundan layered necklace, which added a regal touch to her style. Not to mention the sheeshpatti-styled maang tikka that decorated her hair, completing her bridal attire with a touch of traditional charm. Ankita Lokhande looked like a beauty in her Manish Malhotra wedding dress, which left everyone speechless.

Advertisement

Anushka Ranjan in dripping sequined red lehenga for her sangeet night

Anushka Ranjan, the lovely bride, picked a breathtaking Manish Malhotra ensemble for her sangeet ceremony. She looked stunning in a cluster of red sequined lehenga, which she teamed with a full-sleeved bustier. She decked herself with emeralds and Polkis from Manish Malhotra's stunning jewelry line to add a touch of elegance. But what's the true show-stopper? On her big day, her sparkling smile radiated absolute excitement. Anushka Ranjan demonstrates how a bride's genuine beauty rests not just in her attire and accessories, but also in the happiness she exudes from inside.

Which of the brides’ outfits did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who brought back the 1920s pretty fringed dress trend