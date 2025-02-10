Parineeti Chopra wears LBD to the airport and it is perfect from work to date look

With every move, Parineeti Chopra has proved that minimalism is as powerful as boldness. Lately, the actress was snapped stepping out of the airport, looking effortlessly chic in her black mini dress. It was definitely not something simple but surely not over-the-top; it was all classy, elegant, and effortlessly stunning. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Gracing the airport with her presence, Parineeti Chopra delivered a minimal fashion idea. She was dressed in a classy black mini dress that can effortlessly turn into perfect office wear. The black ensemble was designed with full sleeves and a V-neckline with some cleavage. Moreover, it had a wrapped design with a black belt cinching the waist. The end of the dress reached her mid-thigh, giving a bold touch to her appearance.

Girls, if you’re traveling and have a meeting to deal with, then this black mini dress is just perfect to bookmark. Also, it can be a perfect party outfit; it's definitely not too bold and ideal for a classy and not overdone appearance.

Keeping her outfit in focus point, the actress didn’t opt for any jewelry and just carried a brown tote bag along with her suitcase. But as for makeup, it did include some drama. With the flawless concealer and foundation base, the actress added a touch of allure to her eyes with smokey eyeshadow. Also, with perfectly blushed cheeks and nude-shade lipstick, she kept her makeup effortlessly subtle. It was breathtaking and perfect to add some enchanting touch to her look.

The Girl on the Train actress left her hair open. She brushed her shoulder-length tresses, which were parted in the middle and beautifully flowing, with the front strands tucked behind her ear. To ensure comfortable travel, the actress put on white shoes.

Her elegant airport look is the ultimate travel style inspiration we all need to make a statement. Everything from her choice of outfit, makeup, and hairstyle worked effortlessly, pulling out the perfect look that can instantly serve as an inspiration for all fashion enthusiasts.

What are your thoughts on this Parineeti Chopra look? Let us know in the comments below!