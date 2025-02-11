Parineeti Chopra’s athleisure look gets a stylish upgrade with trendy yet budget-friendly tote bag worth Rs 2,999

Parineeti Chopra is the queen of effortless airport fashion. Bringing her athleisure vibe to the airport runway, the actress landed in an all-black ensemble. With her latest chic look, she proved that she can turn even a sporty outfit into an inspiration. Her styling tips are definitely worth taking cues from. So, let’s dive into the details of her ensemble.

For the top, Parineeti Chopra chose to wear a black sweatshirt—an evergreen fashion choice. It featured an oversized fit with a round neckline and long sleeves, which she casually rolled up to reveal her arms. The length of her top extended just below her waist, adding to the relaxed appeal.

Adding an edgy vibe, the actress paired her sweatshirt with sporty black shorts. In contrast to the loose-fitting top, the shorts featured a fitted bodice that hugged her frame like a glove. The combination was both sassy and classy, but you could also pair the sweatshirt with your favorite jeans for a perfect outing look.

Matching the cool vibe of her ensemble, the actress accessorized her look with a black cap, effortlessly settled on her head, while her hair was left open and parted in the middle. Her hair length reached just past her shoulders. The real charmer? The bag she carried in her hands—a weekender tote bag from The Label Jenn priced at Rs 2,999. Designed with convenient hand and shoulder straps, it offered versatile carrying options. Travel-friendly and spacious, it was perfect for storing all her belongings in one place.

Her beauty? Absolute perfection. The flawless base makeup provided a smooth finish, which she accentuated with kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude-shade lipstick—just the right combination to elevate an everyday makeup look. College girls, take note! Completing her airport look with white sneakers, the actress was all set for a comfortable travel experience.

Parineeti Chopra’s sporty airport fashion deserves to be the next big trend. Her athleisure look was cool, casual, and, most importantly, effortless—exactly what we all want to recreate soon!