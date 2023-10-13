Parineeti Chopra's elegant pink outfit is a reminder that yellow is NO MORE the haldi color

Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood actress, recently got hitched to AAP politician Raghav Chadha. While the breathtaking bridal ensemble left us all speechless, her haldi ceremony pictures have once again taken the internet by storm. The actress looked stunning in a gorgeously embroidered gown, showcasing her amazing sense of style. Parineeti picked up a brilliant pink-colored outfit for this particular event. We believe that Parineeti Chopra has certainly set the bar high for all future brides with her contagious smile and elegant demeanor, inspiring us all with her excellent style choices.

Parineeti Chopra’s vibrant pink haldi outfit

The Mission Raniganj actress’ style choices have once again taken our breath away, this time in a lovely pink suit. The ensemble included a cropped top with a deep scoop neckline that accentuated her form superbly. She wore it with high-waisted, textured wide-leg trousers, which added an elegant touch to the whole appearance. But it was the beautiful cloak placed over the ensemble that truly stole the show. The cape was embellished with gorgeous rose blossom designs that were meticulously stitched with gleaming gold thread, producing a mesmerizing impression. The Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl actress looked stunning in her attire, expressing confidence and flair.

Accessories with pink outfit for haldi ceremony

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress elevated her lovely appearance with exquisite accessories. She accessorized her look with a gorgeous white stone-studded sheeshpatti, which added a bit of glitz to her entire look. She opted for large hanging earrings that complimented her attire wonderfully. She wore a pearl bracelet with a linking ring to her middle finger, which added a distinctive and fashionable twist. Parineeti kept her makeup basic, opting for a brown eyeshadow to accentuate her eyes and a punch of peach lipstick to lend a delicate flash of color to her lips.

The Ishaqzaade actress' haldi outfit has surely inspired a new trend among aspiring brides. She has inspired women to embrace vibrant colors for their pre-wedding festivities as opposed to the traditional yellow. Furthermore, her use of a cape for a modest dress has demonstrated the versatility of ethnic fusion attire. Brides-to-be can now experiment with capes to add an elegant touch to their costumes, creating a distinctive and attractive style. We're in awe of Parineeti's haldi appearance, and we can't help but appreciate her fashion-forward selections. Her aesthetic cues are undoubtedly driving a new trend in bridal wear, where heritage meets contemporary sensibilities.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's white kurta and pant combo is high-end style on pocket-friendly budget