Parineeti Chopra's Faabiiana Anarkali suit is radiance galore and perfection for the festive week

We've been very well clued in on how to dress up for Spring weddings and brunches. What about festivities? Eid Al-Fitr is approaching and we do not have to look any less sartorially prepared. Are we not proven partners in dressing up and getting fashion memos, right? Totally done and yet not dusted as you can see now. As our clocks are counting down hours now and our calendars too for a blessed holiday, you can also feel merry for more than just the thought of a day off. Are we referring to picking up an ideal traditional outfit? Parineeti Chopra's Anarkali set is definitely of the glowing kind.

What a perfect way to accept that on Wednesdays we think pink. It may have happened coincidentally but we are certain this festive week will be special and a thing of enduring memory. The height of elegance here makes it very functional for wedding celebrations. While we already know why Parineeti's attire is a godsend, we shall now touch upon more ins and outs to understand that it is a non-complicated look to style and don.

Parineeti Chopra looks lovely in an Anarkali set

There is pretty much a lot up in the air as news currently. Festive lunch spreads are discussed, where to shop for what and how, and so are rumours of Parineeti's wedding with Raghav Chadha. All are hot and we are all ears. It seems clear that the season of joy is upon us.

On that note, what do you want to learn today? About a fuchsia pink ensemble or an Anarkali? You pick. Oh wait, did we do it already for you? The Code Name: Tiranga actress was styled by Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani from team Two Fold in an Anarkali suit by Faabiiana. Its narrative of hues was not only multiple but also beautiful and graceful.

Since pink is trending and in the era where shopping for your favourite ensemble is merely based on how quick you are to click on the purchase link, you need to keep a close watch on what is in demand, blowing up and getting sold out. The Girl on the Train actress was seen in a knee-length kurta which was curated from a cotton silk base. Details starred by it are - long sleeves, a close neck with a broad and gold embroidered detail which was also tiered-ly placed on her sleeves.

Somewhere between the good old signature prints and a dozen more contemporary drops, we are pleasantly wowed by the classic chevron print that the brand is a pro at designing and delivering. The Saina actress put on a stripe-printed dupatta and hers was peach and pink-hued. It included a scallop border with gold embellishments and floral embroidery. To stay on trend, don't see juttis as a secondary option.

Parineeti's look was accessorised with jhumkas, rings and a bracelet from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The real question is: are jhumkas going anywhere? No, these are still the moment. The Bollywood actress' hairstyle was defined by waves and a middle partition. Consider us a full Kohl fan again and do we love the sheeny finish on her skin?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Celebs in all glow, wow in tangerine dresses