Parineeti Chopra's Nicobar kurta is pure perfection in Summer; Know its price

It's called comfort, friends. With the increasing heat these days, what do you think is the fairest sartorial thing to do? To wear a white kurta; it does far more than just keep you cool. It isn't rare that we see its popularity swell during Summers for it is robust in terms of looking light, stylish and classy. As the cycle returned in full force, Parineeti Chopra too favored its simplicity and true to its form, the kurta looked fabulously sweet on her.

The Code Name: Tiranga actress was photographed yesterday in the ever-bustling Bandra area of Mumbai. At that very moment, we saw her dressed in a Tisya Plain Kurta from Nicobar. Take a cue from Chopra on where to get your happy medium and how to style it. While you bear the importance of white breezy-looking kurtas in mind, here we are looking at another trend. Your kurtas can be worn solely as a dress or with bottoms.

Kurtas as dresses have taken on a whole new meaning with lots of style hacks. Longer hems aren't really kept in hiding in Summer. Some of us love to wear these as maxi dresses just so we can skip a pant day. And, at times, short-hemmed kurtas get to be our mini and midi dresses. Whether you are already on with this change, in between or yet to get on this very bandwagon, read up our tips.

Parineeti Chopra looks simply fabulous in a desi attire

Short-sleeved kurta dresses can be accessorized with hoop earrings, a broad waist belt, bracelets, and lace-up shoes. And, a strappy kurta often looks great with a statement necklace. Monsoon isn't far in months, it is almost approaching and when it hits, be ready on a biting cold day to head out or stay clad in a kurta dress teamed with a loose-fitting shrug.

To make a case and layer this story further, we will explain how the Bollywood actress kept her going-out look in good taste. Her Anarkali-style midi kurta was designed with vertical panels which also drew much focus to the flare, a close neckline that also opened into a V shape and long sleeves. Made from a cent per cent 100% organic cotton, know what a truly-giving fit it can be to rewear this season. She didn't break up the monotony as she rocked it with straight-fit pants which bore a subtle scalloped hem.

The Girl on the Train actress sported these with a pair of printed juttis, black framed circular sunnies and earrings. We love to talk about prints in Summer; it just bubbles us over with excitement. Palm leaves, flowers, tropical leaves, pineapples, and flamingos are some that are definitely in the works of getting picked up by us.

Her nails were painted white, that's right we can do better when we pay keen sense to detail. The color suits her ethnic attire and as we type here, we know we want to book our next appointment at the nail salon. There's another recommendation here - celebrities are vouching for ponytails and the weather is such that we cannot disregard its power.

