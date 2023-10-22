Parineeti Chopra's rosette blush crystal saree with a cape and emerald jewelry is every modern bride’s dream

Hello there, fashionistas! Parineeti Chopra, our favorite Bollywood actress, married on September 24 in the picturesque Udaipur, Rajasthan. And let me tell you, she's been providing us with big wedding inspiration ever since! Parineeti's fresh looks have been smashing the internet and leaving us speechless. She's murdering every bridal look with elegance and flair, from her magnificent traditional clothing to immaculate makeup. Whether she's wearing a majestic lehenga or an ethereal saree, Parineeti turns heads and makes hearts skip a beat. Stay tuned for more on her enthralling bridal trip!

Prepare to be enchanted once more by the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra! She continues to astound us with her fashion choices after stunning us with her ethereal bridal appearance in a stunning Manish Malhotra suit. Who would have guessed that yellow isn't the only color associated with the Haldi ceremony? Parineeti proved us wrong by wearing a gorgeous Haldi ensemble that left us awestruck. And now the anticipation grows as we anticipate her cocktail reception dress. Will she wear a beautiful gown or a trendy fusion ensemble? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Parineeti's exquisite style choices keep us on our toes. Keep an eye out for the fashion spectacular!

Parineeti’s after wedding cocktail party look

Hold on to your seats, fashionistas, for Parineeti Chopra has mesmerized us yet again with her after-wedding cocktail party ensemble! She wore a gorgeous powder pink saree that exudes elegance and glamor. This saree is made of delicate net fabric and is embellished with rosette pink crystal sequins from top to bottom, making it shine like a star.

Furthermore, the sleeveless bustier compliments the saree well and adds a touch of modernism to the classic ensemble. But it was the distinctive square neckline that drew our attention, giving this ensemble a novel touch. And who is the genius behind this magnificent creation? Manish Malhotra, the renowned fashion designer! Hats go to him for creating yet another work of art that has us all swooning.

Most interesting element in this party ensemble

Oh, Parineeti Chopra, you're upping the ante on the veil game! We couldn't help but notice her infatuation with veils, which she knows how to rock! She dazzled us with a bespoke veil with her husband's name on her wedding day, and she's done it again with her post-wedding appearance.

She wore a veil over her right shoulder this time, which gave a touch of refinement to her look. And let's not forget the veil, which was embellished with light pink silk thread work flower embroidery. Parineeti nailed her after-wedding outfit, leaving us speechless with her exquisite style and attention to detail. Veils have never looked so stylish!

Okay, let's have a look at Parineeti Chopra's after-wedding cocktail party hair, makeup, and jewelry! First and foremost, her hair was charmingly basic, with a traditional center partition that radiated refinement. Moving on to makeup, she chose a delicate glam look that enhanced her inherent beauty. And let us not forget the jewelry! Parineeti wowed us with her accessories; delicate studs offered a hint of brightness, but her necklace stole the show with its uncut diamonds and rare emeralds in light colors. But it was her trend-setting pink chooda and sindoor that drew our attention, completing her ensemble with a classic yet fashionable touch. Parineeti, you have certainly raised the bar in terms of elegance and fashion!

What do you like the most in this after wedding cocktail party dress? Let us know in the comments section below.

