Parineeti Chopra's Zara under Rs 2K t-shirt styled with a Louis Vuitton multi pochette bag is super cool

Nothing says Summer like t-shirts. All cool, all the time Parineeti Chopra knows how to style her looks and her recent airport outfit can be described as our new need. All hail the comfy t-shirt weather. Why do you think tees are widely-donned right now? Clearly, because they are wearable although simple in structure. The Code Name: Tiranga actress' look was very cute with a printed twist. Prints have shaped up to be Summer's best aesthetic and as an extension of its vibe, we give you a summary of the Chopra girl's look.

The main idea behind why we want you to read this guide is because we saw how affordable Parineeti's tee is. Fortunately, you don't have to rock plain white t-shirts always henceforth. Few colors, few prints and cotton fabric will have you join the diva's style flow. Graphics come in a diverse range from vintage-inspired to contemporary motifs, so you have a ton to test out.

Cotton is typically associated with Summer style for the ultimate point that it reduces discomfort which can be caused due to excess accumulation of sweat. It feels lightweight, super soft to the touch and does not cling to your skin, which provides ample comfort. Cotton is repeatedly chosen for its durability. We have to share what we know with you- it apparently stays in form without losing its shape despite frequent sessions of washing.

Parineeti Chopra shows how to travel in style

Just a few days ago Parineeti was photographed at the Mumbai airport in a casual outfit. A look that whispers fun consisted of a tee which had a white base, crew neck, short sleeves, and a graphic print of a girl in a contrast yellow dress which had a perfect finishing touch of a vertical blue and white stripe print mini detail. She wore her Rs 1,890.00 with plain black pants which had a flared fit.

Now, meet this celebrity-loved multi pochette Louis Vuitton bag. The sling bag costs approximately Rs 1.5 lakh and do you know the names of actresses who have displayed it so many times? Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Disha Patani and others.

Parineeti wore it like a crossbody bag. A moment of praise for its luxury, iconic monogram canvas, mini circular pouch and jacquard-made strap. She completed her look with white sneakers.

So, how do you go picking around tees going forward? Grab pieces that are light in color, whites or pastels, these are bound to keep you cool. Additionally, avoid long-sleeved numbers and heavy-fabricated ones. Choose cap sleeves or half-sleeved t-shirts. Do not pick overly tight t-shirts as these can turn out to be very uncomfortable. If you want something different for a neckline instead of the traditional crew neck, wear a V-neck one that can be paired with your jeans or any bottoms you like.

