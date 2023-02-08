PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna wears Rs 2.05 lakh Dolce & Gabbana knitted top at Mumbai airport

One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna is sporting a casual airport look that is insanely costly. The top has lacing elements, knitted full sleeves and the wide neck adds extra allure to this day-to-day piece. Worth Rs USD 2,495, which is approx Rs 2 lac in Indian Rupees, Rashmika teamed it with a pair of ripped denim jeans. She wore a belt over it and completed the look with specs. She made a stylish yet cut splash with her airport look. The black boots equally caught our attention!

Last seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Vijay Thalapathy starrer 'Varisu', Rashmika Mandanna will soon join Allu Arjun for a new schedule of Pushpa 2. While there are talks about her signing a new Bollywood film post her visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, Rashmika is also looking forward to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a wholesome day in her hometown Coorg

Rashmika was recently able to take time off and make a small visit to Coorg, at her parents' place. As she enjoyed a wholesome day with her mom, dad and baby sister, Rashmika Mandanna penned an emotional note alongside a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram.

The note read:

"Dear diary.

It's been a while again.

But I just wanted to say that I had a wonderful day yesterday.

I'll write about today - tomorrow but about yesterday - Woke up to see my sister rolling on the bed next to me.

It'd been a while since I'd gone home but had to go as mum was forcing me for a Pooja and I am glad I went home for it and stayed for a day. I got to see them.

Chilled with mum dad and sister the whole and as usual when I go home I become extremely lazy so didn't do anything but give like a gazillion kisses to my sis and hug mum and talk business to papsi..

Had a late night flight and came to Hyderabad.

Sounds like a wholesome day no?."