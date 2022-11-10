PICS: Shehnaaz Gill exudes boss lady vibes as she sports a stylish cloud print blazer and pants

Blazers and pantsuits have become the next big fashion trend and we are absolutely loving it! What more do you want when your outfit gives you comfort, a sense of power, and makes you look like a boss woman? Pantsuits are no anymore formal outfit that needs to be donned only at important meetings. Our celebs have raised the fashion bar by styling them at every occasion, celebration, and event. Hopping on the bandwagon, audiences' favorite actress Shehnaaz Gill recently made heads turn at an event. Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction! The diva has been the talk of the town lately owing to her talent, unfiltered attitude, and gorgeous looks. Not once but Shehnaaz has won hearts several times with her stylish appearance and made heads turn. On November 9, Shehnaaz attended the screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Uunchai in the city and wowed us with her fantastic outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill slays in a stylish ensemble: Today, Shehnaaz shared a few photos of her classy and bossy look on her Instagram handle. Needless to say, she was slaying like always and exuded major boss lady energy. For the event, Shehnaaz opted stylists Payal and Zinal's electric blue cloud print pants and a blazer set and made a strong case. Speaking about the details, the silk blazer consisted of puff sleeves, a V-neckline, a twisted knot at the waist, and side cuts which added the much-needed glam quotient to the attire. The actress styled the blazer with matching palazzo pants and looked absolutely like a boss lady. Shehnaaz tied her hair up into a tight sleek bun and chose subtle makeup to complete her look. However, along with her stunning look what stole the show were her minimal accessories that perfectly uplifted the beauty of her outfit. She donned golden hoop-style earrings and rings.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's PICS here-

Watch the video here-

We love how Shehnaaz is leaving no stone unturned to shine bright with her sartorial choices. Fans too, complemented her look and have penned amazing comments on her post praising her sheer beauty and elegance. Shehnaaz Gill's career: Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

