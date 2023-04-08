Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Ayushmann Khurrana to Rohit Saraf: A roundup of the Best Dressed men

Told you the best night of our lives also known as Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 is a subject we would speak about forever. Just as our girl gang looked stylish, the boy bunch too looked gloriously dapper. May we reveal the verdict? Monochrome has returned as a theme in 2023 and here is how Adivi Sesh, Arjun Kapoor and others appeared in cool outfits. It was an event of awarding talents and sharing the stage with the best set known as actors, actresses, fashion stylists, designers and so on.

Fashionable outfits never lose power. The power that is famous for leaving a mark and moving hearts. Who was your Best Dressed man from the night?

Bollywood Celebs in dashing outfits

Prints plus prints and all so vintage. The Shehzada actor rocked a checkered print suit and had it styled with a stripe print tie. Also, clubbed with a plain white shirt and black Oxford shoes, he looked on-fleek.

Adivi Sesh

Rightly awarded as Stylish Game Changer, the Major actor was a suave man last night who put out a monotone black look. He chose a pair of glossy shoes, a white shirt, trousers and a single-breasted blazer with a shiny detail. Okay cuteness, you served an A-game boy!

Jaaved Jaffrey

Prints that roar, oh wow! The Dhamaal actor was seen in a tiger print and multi-coloured pantsuit which was same as the one worn by Ranveer Singh to an awards ceremony. Although, Jaaved's two-piece set was teamed with a black shirt and blue tie. But, styled similarly with spectacles and formal shoes.

Sivakarthikeyan

Another handsome hero, another black suit to adore. The always shop-worthy outfit is a suit that can be worn to too many events. The Doctor actor chose a classic black outfit and his pocket square reflected allure, immaculate touch and red colour power. He also chose a pair of monk-strap shoes to seal his look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Bravo, Ayushmann! Who is as stylish as you to bag the Trendsetter of the Year award? He arrived in a Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna fringed jacket, sparkly shirt and plain trousers. Isha Bhansali also styled his look with a pair of studded sneakers from Jimmy Choo.

Karan Kundrra

Black and just too hot! Regardless of where and how the fashion pendulum of the season's trends swings, we will live forever in a black ensemble. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai star was styled by Shree in a shirt by Siddhant Agrawal and Dromoda by Amandeep Singh's wide-leg trousers. His look was accessorised by rings, nail decoratives, shoes and a pearl and gold-hued chain.

Advertisement

Babil Khan

The Rising star, Babil was seen with Sutapa Sikdar. The debonair boy picked out a monochrome outfit and his mother donned a saree. His ensemble was simple and yet the very best. Translation? He stole our hearts.

Rohit Suresh Saraf

Heard us screaming? Here we go again. The Sky Is Pink actor sported an Abhishek Sharma pantsuit. Unconventional and a big bye from black, do you like it? Saloni Parekh styled his look with LSole shoes.

Manish Paul

Place shine and black at the entry point of your looks, and you're good to go. One of our favourite anchors, Manish looked stellar in an embellished suit and more black with a shirt, trousers and polished shoes. Black-framed sunnies or tinted sunnies, what do you prefer?

Arjun Kapoor

Looking like a bomb in a bomber jacket. The Ek Villain Returns actor too slipped into a head-to-toe black look in separates. It was glossy and great!

Advertisement

Whose love do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: A roundup of the Best Dressed ladies