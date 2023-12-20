Planning date night with bae on Christmas? Check out Kriti Sanon's fancy festive look in a mini dress

Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood phenomenon and National award-winning actress, has yet again displayed her stylish expertise. Kriti is well-known for her exceptional acting abilities, but she rarely misses to wow with the way she dresses. She easily nails any outfit, whether it's conventional or trendy.

Kriti Sanon just seized attention in a gorgeous short dress during the screening of the film starring Ananya Panday, Gourav Adarsh, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The Ganapath actress grabbed eyeballs right away as she arrived at the venue, exuding poise and grace. The mini dress highlighted her slim legs and emphasized her stunning body.

Kriti Sanon’s burgundy-hued dress

The Shehzada fame just struck attention in a gorgeous burgundy mini dress. The sleeveless number was a total highlight, and Kriti looked magnificent in it. The attire had a fashionable turtleneck and a fitted bodice that accentuated her contours before falling gently into an A-line skirt. Nevertheless, check out the unbelievable part: this stunning ensemble was produced by no one other than the famous brand Alaia, and it cost a whopping Rs. 2,00,388.

It was the epitome of refinement and charm. So, if you want to emulate Kriti’s fashion-forward vibes, prepare to pay. This gorgeous little dress is worth every cent for people who want to make a dramatic style move for the date this Christmas. However, if you are looking for a substitute, a chic mini skater dress in a color of choice, accessorized well would also make for a perfect date night fit.

Kriti Sanon’s choice of accessories

The Adipurush actress has a knack for stealing the limelight especially when it involves accessorizing. She accessorized her ears with exquisite gold-toned drop earrings, which offered a glamorous touch to her entire outfit. It's obvious that Kriti loves gold-toned accessories, which she wears easily regardless of whether she's merely out and about.

But take note of her footwear, which was a superb choice. The Mimi fame chose a pair of comfortable white sneakers, illustrating that style and convenience can go together. It's great to see a Bollywood diva embrace the casual-chic look by wearing shoes that allow her to move with ease and freedom. The Hum Do Humaare Do fame’s fashion sense is impeccable, from head to toe.

More about her hair and makeup...

The Heropanti actress' makeup was immaculate for the evening, emitting a radiance that drew the attention of everyone as camera flashes bounced off her beautiful skin. Her makeup enhanced her innate attractiveness, making her seem utterly dazzling. She chose a pink-hued lipstick to offer an explosive pop of color that suited her entire style.

The Bachchan Panday star’s hairstyle was exquisite and perfectly complemented her outfit. She kept her hair in a combed and straight manner with a neat side parting. The result? A stylish appearance that set her beauty wonderfully and highlighted her exquisite taste in fashion.

Meanwhile, Mini dresses have always been a favorite of Bollywood divas, and Sanon didn’t let down with her latest outfit. She appeared stunning in the fitted dress and wore it with simplicity. Kriti's calmness and self-assurance shined through as she easily wore the mini dress, putting onlookers in amazement.

