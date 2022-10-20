Play fashionably like Shehnaaz Gill this Diwali with 7 desi outfits from her wardrobe
Shehnaaz Gill was seen turning heads in a black sequin saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
The festive season is around the corner, and the most-asked question or the most-discussed topic is 'What to wear?' Images of lustrous sarees and floor-grazing lehengas pop up in our minds. However, with time, the definition of ethnic wear has been constantly evolving and fusions are in trend. A blend of modern silhouettes with classic outfits is in rage. It also brings along comfort with style, and what more could one ask for?
Diwali is one such festival where every single individual wants to put their best fashion foot forward. To help you make your best sartorial choices, we've taken down notes from Shehnaaz Gill. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and upcoming big-screen heroine has amped up her fashion game and made heads turn at filmmaker Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash held in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 19) night. Her black sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse, minimal makeup with winged eyeliner, statement earrings, bracelet, and hair pulled in a sleek bun, caught everyone's eyes. Here are a few outfits from Shehnaaz' wardrobe that can be taken inspiration from for this Diwali season. Let's take a look:
The Punjabi kudi look
Want to not experiment much and stick to the classic style, try this heavily embroidered magenta-pink kurti with an orange dupatta for Diwali. Sharpen your features just like Shehnaaz Gill, and add a dash of gloss to your lips, bangles, and a ring to complete the festive look.
If 'less is more' your mantra, this is definitely for you
Shehnaaz Gill's peach mirror dress with powder blue salwar and dupatta with heavy earrings is perfect if you are someone who prefers to keep it subtle.
Fiesty Fusion
This white dhoti with an asymmetrical-sleeved tee with mirror work is another option to look chic this festive season.
Slaying it in sequin
Shehnaaz Gill wore this pink sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse for the finale of Bigg Boss 15. This look was much appreciated by everyone, and host Salman Khan also lauded her. Another look that can be tried during this Diwali.
Love for lehengas
If you are someone who loves to twirl in lehengas, this yellow outfit donned by Shehnaaz Gill is your safest bet.
Ethnic craze
Shehnaaz Gill donned this black and golden kurti with matching jhumkas gifted by her fans for Diwali 2020. Isn't she looking pristine here?
