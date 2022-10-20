Play fashionably like Shehnaaz Gill this Diwali with 7 desi outfits from her wardrobe

The festive season is around the corner, and the most-asked question or the most-discussed topic is 'What to wear?' Images of lustrous sarees and floor-grazing lehengas pop up in our minds. However, with time, the definition of ethnic wear has been constantly evolving and fusions are in trend. A blend of modern silhouettes with classic outfits is in rage. It also brings along comfort with style, and what more could one ask for?

Diwali is one such festival where every single individual wants to put their best fashion foot forward. To help you make your best sartorial choices, we've taken down notes from Shehnaaz Gill. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and upcoming big-screen heroine has amped up her fashion game and made heads turn at filmmaker Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash held in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 19) night. Her black sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse, minimal makeup with winged eyeliner, statement earrings, bracelet, and hair pulled in a sleek bun, caught everyone's eyes. Here are a few outfits from Shehnaaz' wardrobe that can be taken inspiration from for this Diwali season. Let's take a look: