Pooja Hegde delivers a fresh look at Pinkvilla's Style Icons 2 red carpet; Flaunts her opera gloves in white

Pooja Hegde has always managed to turn enough heads with her style statement that screams grace and sophistication. At Pinkvilla's Style Icons 2, Pooja opted for a stunning white gown by a Dubai-based label, Gaffe. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress made a statement in the hottest trend-opera gloves.

Pooja Hegde pulled off the trend with utmost grace and confidence. The trend kickstarted after Beyoncé and Rihanna gave their seal of approval and now, the Bollywood celebs are going the Hollywood way to follow the opera gloves style which is- bold, modern and undeniably fun. The red carpet of Pinkvilla's Style Icons 2 witnessed an assortment of jaw-dropping gowns but Pooja Hegde made an exceptional appearance by accompanying a pair of opera gloves.

Pooja Hegde in a white off-shoulder gown by Gaffe

Beauty-wise, Pooja styled her hair in a sleek high-ponytail and opted for soft glam makeup, on-point eyeliner and perfectly highlighted cheeks. Styled by Mohit Rai, Pooja's 'white wonder' look was completed by a choker diamond neckpiece.

As opera gloves are creating a rage in the fashion world, it's time to take some cues from Pooja Hegde on how to style this trend in the classiest way possible.



